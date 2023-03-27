UK PM Sunak to unveil measures to crack down on anti-social behavior

World
2023-03-27 | 02:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UK PM Sunak to unveil measures to crack down on anti-social behavior
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
UK PM Sunak to unveil measures to crack down on anti-social behavior

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will unveil new measures on Monday to crack down on antisocial behavior by focusing on policing in several areas of England and Wales, as he works to win over voters in the run-up to an election expected next year.

Sunak, who has seen a small tick up in his approval ratings since last month and received a boost when he curtailed a rebellion in his party over Brexit, is increasingly setting out his policy agenda to try to close a double-digit lead in the opinion polls for the opposition Labor Party.
He will say the new measures, including "hotspot" policing and a ban on nitrous oxide or laughing gas, underscores his zero-tolerance approach to anti-social behavior which will see offenders receiving swift and visible punishments.

"Anti-social behavior undermines the basic right of people to feel safe in the place they call home," Sunak said in a statement.

"The public have rightly had enough - which is why I am determined to restore people's confidence that those responsible will be quickly and visibly punished."
 
 
 
 

World

UK

Sunak

Social Media

LBCI Next
NATO slams Putin plan for nukes in Belarus; Russia pounds Avdiivka
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince pledge support for Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-22

Despite opposition, UK's Sunak wins post-Brexit trade vote in parliament

LBCI
World
2023-03-22

At what cost? UK PM Sunak to win post-Brexit trade vote in parliament

LBCI
World
2023-03-10

Sunak, Macron to discuss migration, Ukraine as post-Brexit reset beckons

LBCI
World
2023-02-27

UK PM Sunak strikes deal with EU over Northern Ireland

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:09

Crown Resorts' data vendor hacked, limited number of its files impacted

LBCI
World
08:02

Tesla faces new race bias trial from employee who had $137 million verdict cut

LBCI
World
08:01

First Citizens agrees to acquire failed Silicon Valley Bank

LBCI
World
07:56

Dollar steady, yen falls as banking fears ease

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
07:35

Qatar to introduce options, futures in new derivatives exchange

LBCI
World
2023-03-22

China firm wins Solomon Islands port project as Australia watches on

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

Education Minister confirms daylight saving time for schools, vocational institutions

LBCI
World
08:01

First Citizens agrees to acquire failed Silicon Valley Bank

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app