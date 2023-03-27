News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
24
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
24
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Swiss sight deposits jump, suggesting Credit Suisse, UBS took emergency liquidity
World
2023-03-27 | 05:25
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Swiss sight deposits jump, suggesting Credit Suisse, UBS took emergency liquidity
Sight deposits held by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) jumped last week, data showed on Monday, suggesting that both Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) and UBS (UBSG.S) may have taken big chunks of emergency liquidity to secure their merger.
Sight deposits - cash held by the SNB for commercial banks overnight - jumped to 567 billion Swiss francs ($619 billion) from 515 billion francs a week earlier.
The 52-billion-franc increase was the second-highest on record, just behind a 52.4-billion-franc leap in August 2011 when the SNB was selling huge amounts of francs to relieve pressure on the safe-haven currency.
Last week's rise indicates that both UBS and Credit Suisse may have used some of the 200 billion francs in extra liquidity offered by the SNB as part of a state-sponsored rescue of Credit Suisse.
UBS agreed to buy Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs in stock in a merger engineered to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking.
Credit Suisse had already said it would take 50 billion francs from the SNB under its emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) facility before the UBS takeover.
As part of the rescue, another 100 billion francs was offered by the central bank to both UBS and Credit Suisse under an extended version of the ELA scheme, while Credit Suisse also had access to 100 billion francs under a public liquidity backstop.
The SNB declined to comment on Monday on the use of the facilities. Credit Suisse and UBS also both declined to comment.
"The increase is likely to be a result of Credit Suisse using the extra liquidity offered by the SNB, and could also include UBS using the facility too," said Karsten Junius, an economist at J.Safra Sarasin.
"How much exactly is difficult to say, but all banks could also be increasing liquidity at the moment."
Credit Suisse tapped the Swiss National Bank for "a large multi-billion amount" last weekend to secure its liquidity, the country's finance minister Karin Keller-Sutter told Swiss broadcaster SRF on Saturday.
She said this was because customers had again withdrawn money but also because counterparties were demanding guarantees when doing business with the bank.
($1 = 0.9166 Swiss francs)
Reuters
World
Swiss
Deposits
Credit Suisse
UBS
Liquidity
SNB
Banks
Currency
Next
Largest strike in decades brings Germany to a standstill
Kenyan opposition leader Odinga says protests on despite police ban
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-25
UBS's Dargan and Credit Suisse's McDonagh to lead merger, Tages-Anzeiger reports
World
2023-03-25
UBS's Dargan and Credit Suisse's McDonagh to lead merger, Tages-Anzeiger reports
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-23
Lebanese banks and state clash over foreign currency obligations
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-23
Lebanese banks and state clash over foreign currency obligations
0
World
2023-03-23
Swiss franc strengthens after SNB hikes rates by 50 bps
World
2023-03-23
Swiss franc strengthens after SNB hikes rates by 50 bps
0
World
2023-03-20
UBS swallows doomed Credit Suisse, casting shadow over Switzerland
World
2023-03-20
UBS swallows doomed Credit Suisse, casting shadow over Switzerland
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:11
North Korea fires ballistic missile off its east coast
World
08:11
North Korea fires ballistic missile off its east coast
0
World
08:09
Crown Resorts' data vendor hacked, limited number of its files impacted
World
08:09
Crown Resorts' data vendor hacked, limited number of its files impacted
0
World
08:02
Tesla faces new race bias trial from employee who had $137 million verdict cut
World
08:02
Tesla faces new race bias trial from employee who had $137 million verdict cut
0
World
08:01
First Citizens agrees to acquire failed Silicon Valley Bank
World
08:01
First Citizens agrees to acquire failed Silicon Valley Bank
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-25
OGERO central shutdown: Intentional sabotage or employee negligence?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-25
OGERO central shutdown: Intentional sabotage or employee negligence?
0
Lebanon News
06:18
Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday
Lebanon News
06:18
Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday
0
World
07:05
Ukraine planning response as battle shifts to 'post-apocalyptic' Avdiivka
World
07:05
Ukraine planning response as battle shifts to 'post-apocalyptic' Avdiivka
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Lebanon's top 5 economic decisions: A recipe for disaster
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Lebanon's top 5 economic decisions: A recipe for disaster
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:18
Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday
Lebanon News
06:18
Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday
2
Lebanon News
10:06
Education Minister confirms daylight saving time for schools, vocational institutions
Lebanon News
10:06
Education Minister confirms daylight saving time for schools, vocational institutions
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Lebanon's top 5 economic decisions: A recipe for disaster
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Lebanon's top 5 economic decisions: A recipe for disaster
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:03
Cost of ignoring IMF report warnings: Lebanon's crisis deepens
News Bulletin Reports
12:03
Cost of ignoring IMF report warnings: Lebanon's crisis deepens
5
Lebanon News
08:39
In times of crisis, Lebanese squabble over clock change
Lebanon News
08:39
In times of crisis, Lebanese squabble over clock change
6
Press Highlights
04:06
Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance
Press Highlights
04:06
Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance
7
Middle East
00:21
Netanyahu sacks defense minister, sparking mass protests
Middle East
00:21
Netanyahu sacks defense minister, sparking mass protests
8
World
01:17
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince pledge support for Lebanon
World
01:17
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince pledge support for Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store