Indian banks must hear loan defaulters before declaring accounts as fraud – top court

World
2023-03-27 | 05:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Indian banks must hear loan defaulters before declaring accounts as fraud – top court
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Indian banks must hear loan defaulters before declaring accounts as fraud – top court

Indian banks must give defaulters an opportunity to be heard before they classify a loan account as fraud, the Supreme Court ruled on Monday.

Banks cannot unilaterally declare an account as fraud without providing the defaulter the right to be heard, a top court bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said.

However, there is no such requirement before registering a first information report (FIR) to declare a loan account as fraud, the bench observed.

The apex court was examining judgements by the Telangana High Court and Gujarat High Court on the Reserve Bank of India (Frauds Classification and Reporting by Commercial Banks and Select Fls Directions 2016) master circular.

The master circular asked banks to classify accounts of willful defaulters as fraudulent. This circular was challenged in multiple courts.

Telangana High Court had ruled that not granting the right to be heard infringes on the borrowers' constitutional right.

"Classification of an account as a fraud not only results in reporting the crime to investigating agencies but also has other penal and civil consequences against the borrowers," the top court said in its oral ruling.

Principles of natural justice demand that borrowers must be served a notice giving an opportunity to explain the conclusion of the forensic audit report and be allowed to represent themselves in front of the lenders before their account is classified as fraud under the master directions, the court said.
 
 

World

Indian

Banks

India

Loan

Defaulters

Accounts

Court

LBCI Next
Novartis buoyed by trial success in early-stage breast cancer
Largest strike in decades brings Germany to a standstill
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:44

India asks state-run banks to monitor top loan accounts - sources

LBCI
World
2023-03-23

Indian court orders Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail for Modi comment

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-23

YouTube shutting down Indian social commerce app Simsim

LBCI
World
2023-03-23

UK to review security at Indian High Commission in London after protests

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:11

North Korea fires ballistic missile off its east coast

LBCI
World
08:09

Crown Resorts' data vendor hacked, limited number of its files impacted

LBCI
World
08:02

Tesla faces new race bias trial from employee who had $137 million verdict cut

LBCI
World
08:01

First Citizens agrees to acquire failed Silicon Valley Bank

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-25

OGERO central shutdown: Intentional sabotage or employee negligence?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday

LBCI
World
07:05

Ukraine planning response as battle shifts to 'post-apocalyptic' Avdiivka

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Lebanon's top 5 economic decisions: A recipe for disaster

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app