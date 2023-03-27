Perenco UK says oil leak occurred at well site in Southern England

World
2023-03-27 | 07:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Perenco UK says oil leak occurred at well site in Southern England
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Perenco UK says oil leak occurred at well site in Southern England

Anglo-French oil company Perenco's UK unit said on Sunday that a limited oil leak occurred at one of its well sites in Wytch Farm in Dorset, southern England.

Perenco UK said the spill was being contained and an investigation will be launched.

"Any spill is an extremely serious matter and a full investigation will be launched to ascertain what happened in Poole Harbor," Perenco UK's Wytch Farm General Manager Franck Dy said in a statement.

BBC reported that a major incident was declared after about 200 barrels of reservoir fluid leaked into the water at Poole Harbor.

Jim Stewart, the chief executive of Poole Harbor Commissioners (PHC), an independent body that regulates activities of the harbor, told BBC Radio that Perenco now estimated the quantity at less than 200 barrels, and said the liquid was 80% saline solution and 20% crude.

Stewart said the spill had been designated one which required a regional rather than national response.

Perenco UK produces about 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day, of which about 14,000 barrels is from Wytch Farm.

PHC said it activated an emergency oil spill plan and the pipeline had been halted, with booms placed on either side of the leak.

PHC also warned that people should avoid using beaches within Poole Harbor until further details are available.

Last year, Perenco UK's parent firm declared force majeure for 150 days following a leak at its Cap Lopez oil terminal in Gabon.

 
 

World

Perenco

UK

Oil

Leak

Southern England

Site

LBCI Next
Tornado tears across Mississippi, more than two dozen dead
Jack Ma returns to China as government tries to quell private sector fears
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:27

UK retailers turn positive on sales hopes after bleak winter

LBCI
World
2023-02-06

Ukraine's defense ministry in turmoil as Russia readies offensive

LBCI
Middle East
08:07

Egypt's poultry sector reels from currency turmoil, driving up prices

LBCI
Middle East
08:05

Iraqi Kurdistan region's oil output at risk after Turkey halts pipeline exports

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
12:46

US to adopt new restrictions on using commercial spyware

LBCI
Variety
11:22

How two weather balloons led Mexico to ban solar geoengineering

LBCI
World
10:10

Kenyan police fire tear gas at protesters led by opposition chief Odinga

LBCI
World
09:25

Store operator Arko trumps BP with $1.4 bln offer for TravelCenters of America

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-14

Lebanon reiterates demand for satellite images into the Beirut Blast

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-24

Niantic tries its hand at sports with NBA All-World

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-26

Education Minister confirms daylight saving time for schools, vocational institutions

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-21

Saudi deposit lifts Turkey's net FX reserves to $25 bln

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app