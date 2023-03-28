China plans to improve national blockchain tech standards system by 2025

World
2023-03-28 | 06:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
China plans to improve national blockchain tech standards system by 2025
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
China plans to improve national blockchain tech standards system by 2025

China plans to improve its blockchain tech standards by 2025, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), the country's industry watchdog, said on Tuesday. 

The country will aim to clarify the top-level design of its blockchain and distributed ledger technology standards system by 2023, before further improving the standards system by 2025, according to a draft guideline on the ministry's website. 

The MIIT is seeking comment on the draft until April 28. 

Reuters
 

World

Variety

China

Blockchain

Tech

Technology

LBCI Next
US regulator sues top crypto exchange Binance, CEO for 'willful evasion'
Investments in renewable energies must quadruple to meet climate target - IRENA
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-17

Explainer: What is Generative AI, the technology behind OpenAI's ChatGPT?

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-03

Lebanese technology group sees new win despite challenges

LBCI
World
05:31

China spent $240 bln bailing out 'Belt and Road' countries – study

LBCI
World
03:51

'We are all Chinese', former Taiwan president says while visiting China

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:41

Australia's United Malt shares soar on near $1 bln offer from France's InVivo

LBCI
World
08:34

Oil extends gains on Kurdish supply risks, banking relief

LBCI
World
08:30

Microsoft's Activision deal will not harm competition -Japan watchdog

LBCI
World
08:17

Zelenskiy accuses Russia of holding Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant 'hostage'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2022-12-30

Experts point out optimistic economic activity during holidays in Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-23

Apple considers bidding for English football streaming rights

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-27

Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-08

Ring launches a higher-res, battery-powered doorbell

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:49

Apple timezone update further confuses Lebanese; users advised not to update

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:12

Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:55

Deputy Prime Minister al-Shami discusses IMF agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:38

Lebanese government reverses decision on Daylight Saving Time

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

MEA reschedules flights according to Daylight Saving Time

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:13

Lebanon's Daylight Saving Time debate highlights sectarian tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

US, UK designate Lebanese Noah Zaitar, Hassan Daqqou for trafficking Captagon, supporting Syrian regime and Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:25

Ashkenazi vs. Mizrahi: The Political struggle over Israel's past and future

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app