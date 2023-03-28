Russia says it will keep calling for Nord Stream probe after UN failure

2023-03-28 | 06:19
Russia says it will keep calling for Nord Stream probe after UN failure
2min
Russia says it will keep calling for Nord Stream probe after UN failure

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it would keep demanding an international investigation into explosions that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea last year, after failing to win backing for a probe at the United Nations.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said everyone should be interested in an impartial investigation in order to find the culprits.

"We will do everything in our power to continue to insist and to initiate such an international investigation," he told a daily conference call with reporters, without specifying what Moscow would do next.

On Monday, Russia failed to get the UN Security Council to ask for an independent inquiry into explosions in September that ruptured the Nord Stream gas pipelines connecting Russia and Germany and spewed gas into the Baltic.

Peskov said Russia viewed the outcome at the UN "with regret".

"We believe that everyone should be interested in an objective investigation involving all interested parties, all those who can shed light on who commissioned and perpetrated this terrorist act," he said.

The pipeline blasts occurred in the exclusive economic zones of Sweden and Denmark. Russia has complained that it has not been kept informed about ongoing investigations by those countries and Germany. It has maintained, without providing evidence, that the West was behind the blasts.

 
 

