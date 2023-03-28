News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Futures muted as yields rise amid easing bank contagion fears
World
2023-03-28 | 06:30
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Futures muted as yields rise amid easing bank contagion fears
US stock index futures were subdued on Tuesday as Treasury yields rose as fears about a banking crisis eased following First Citizens BancShares' US regulator-backed deal to buy failed Silicon Valley Bank.
Benchmark 10-year yields rose 4 basis points to 3.57%, while the 2-year yields were up 7 basis points to 4.03%, weighing on growth stocks like Apple Inc. (AAPL.O), Meta Platforms (META.O) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL.O) in premarket trade.
"The rebound in yields suggested that a calmer tone was starting to prevail in the short term, even as sentiment seems likely to remain on the cautious side over the next few days," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.
Shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA.O) were flat in light premarket trading after surging more than 50% on Monday when it struck a deal to acquire the deposits and loans of failed Silicon Valley Bank.
The announcement of the deal drove the S&P 500 (. SPX) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (. DJI) higher on Monday, while the Nasdaq Composite (. IXIC) closed lower, led by a decline in technology-related stocks.
Big US banks including JP Morgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Bank of America (BAC.N) and Citigroup (C.N) were up between 0.5% and 0.7% on Tuesday. Regional banks also rose, led by First Republic Bank's (FRC.N) 2.7% gain after a 12% rally on Monday.
Later in the day, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr will testify before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs on "bank oversight" in the first of several hearings on the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.
Money market bets are now equally split between the Fed raising rates by 25 basis points and pausing its policy meeting in May, after being largely tilted towards a no-hike scenario at the end of last week, according to CME's Fedwatch tool.
However, markets are expecting a sharp easing in rates thereafter.
At 5:19 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 49 points, or 0.15%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.25 points, or 0.03%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 14.5 points, or 0.11%.
Shares of Lyft Inc. (LYFT.O) were up 4.0% premarket after the ride-hailing firm hired former Amazon.com (AMZN.O) executive David Risher as its new chief.
Virgin Orbit Holdings (VORB.O) was down 13% after the cash-strapped company said it will extend an unpaid furlough for most of its employees as talks seeking new funding continue.
The Conference Board will release consumer confidence data later in the day, which is expected to show prevailing business conditions marginally fell last month.
Investors will also closely monitor earnings from Micron Technology Inc. (MU. O), Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA.O), Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU.O) and McCormick & Co Inc. (MKC.N).
Reuters
World
Futures
Yields
Banks
Deal
SVB
US
Stocks
Crisis
Investors
Next
Alphabet seeks dismissal of US antitrust lawsuit over Google's online ads
French industrial strikes limit fuel supply, hit crude prices
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-17
Banks, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher as crisis fears ease
World
2023-03-17
Banks, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher as crisis fears ease
0
World
2023-03-13
Euro area, US bond yields tumble as SVB collapse scares investors
World
2023-03-13
Euro area, US bond yields tumble as SVB collapse scares investors
0
World
2023-03-27
SVB deal helps to steady banks amid credit crunch concerns
World
2023-03-27
SVB deal helps to steady banks amid credit crunch concerns
0
World
2023-03-27
Oil gains some ground as investors assess banking crisis, Russia
World
2023-03-27
Oil gains some ground as investors assess banking crisis, Russia
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:41
Australia's United Malt shares soar on near $1 bln offer from France's InVivo
World
08:41
Australia's United Malt shares soar on near $1 bln offer from France's InVivo
0
World
08:34
Oil extends gains on Kurdish supply risks, banking relief
World
08:34
Oil extends gains on Kurdish supply risks, banking relief
0
World
08:30
Microsoft's Activision deal will not harm competition -Japan watchdog
World
08:30
Microsoft's Activision deal will not harm competition -Japan watchdog
0
World
08:17
Zelenskiy accuses Russia of holding Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant 'hostage'
World
08:17
Zelenskiy accuses Russia of holding Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant 'hostage'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2022-12-30
Experts point out optimistic economic activity during holidays in Lebanon
Variety
2022-12-30
Experts point out optimistic economic activity during holidays in Lebanon
0
Variety
2023-03-23
Apple considers bidding for English football streaming rights
Variety
2023-03-23
Apple considers bidding for English football streaming rights
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-27
Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday
Lebanon News
2023-03-27
Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday
0
Variety
2023-03-08
Ring launches a higher-res, battery-powered doorbell
Variety
2023-03-08
Ring launches a higher-res, battery-powered doorbell
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:49
Apple timezone update further confuses Lebanese; users advised not to update
Lebanon News
03:49
Apple timezone update further confuses Lebanese; users advised not to update
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:12
Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab
News Bulletin Reports
11:12
Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab
3
Press Highlights
03:55
Deputy Prime Minister al-Shami discusses IMF agreement
Press Highlights
03:55
Deputy Prime Minister al-Shami discusses IMF agreement
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Lebanese government reverses decision on Daylight Saving Time
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Lebanese government reverses decision on Daylight Saving Time
5
Lebanon News
10:45
MEA reschedules flights according to Daylight Saving Time
Lebanon News
10:45
MEA reschedules flights according to Daylight Saving Time
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:13
Lebanon's Daylight Saving Time debate highlights sectarian tensions
News Bulletin Reports
12:13
Lebanon's Daylight Saving Time debate highlights sectarian tensions
7
Lebanon News
08:19
US, UK designate Lebanese Noah Zaitar, Hassan Daqqou for trafficking Captagon, supporting Syrian regime and Hezbollah
Lebanon News
08:19
US, UK designate Lebanese Noah Zaitar, Hassan Daqqou for trafficking Captagon, supporting Syrian regime and Hezbollah
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:25
Ashkenazi vs. Mizrahi: The Political struggle over Israel's past and future
News Bulletin Reports
10:25
Ashkenazi vs. Mizrahi: The Political struggle over Israel's past and future
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store