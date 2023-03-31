Trump criminally charged in New York, a first for a US ex-president

World
2023-03-31 | 03:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Trump criminally charged in New York, a first for a US ex-president
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Trump criminally charged in New York, a first for a US ex-president

Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, becoming the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges even as he makes another run for the White House. 

The specific charges are not yet known, as the indictment remains under seal. CNN on Thursday reported Trump faces more than 30 counts related to business fraud. 

Trump said he was "completely innocent" and indicated he would not drop out of the 2024 presidential race. He accused Bragg, a Democrat, of trying to hurt his chances of winning re-election against Democratic President Joe Biden. 

"This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history," he said in a statement. 

Shortly after, Trump appealed to supporters to provide money for a legal defense. He has raised over $2 million, according to his campaign, since he incorrectly predicted on March 18 that he would be arrested four days later. 

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination according to polling, received support from a number of his potential challengers on Thursday including Florida Governor Ron Desantis and former Vice President Mike Pence. 

"This will only further serve to divide our country," Pence said. 

While the White House did not comment, Democrats said Trump was not immune from the rule of law. 

"I encourage both Mr. Trump’s critics and supporters to let the process proceed peacefully and according to the law," said the top Democrat in the Senate, Chuck Schumer. 

The charges will likely be unsealed by a judge in the coming days. Trump will have to travel to Manhattan for fingerprinting and other processing at that point. 

Bragg's office said it had contacted Trump's attorney to coordinate a surrender, which a court official said would likely occur next Tuesday. 

Trump's lawyers Susan Necheles and Joseph Tacopina said they will "vigorously fight" the charges. 

The Manhattan investigation is one of several legal challenges facing Trump. 

Bragg successfully prosecuted Trump's business last year on tax-fraud charges, leading to a $1.61 million criminal penalty. 

Trump could use the case to stoke anger among his core supporters, though other Republican voters might tire of the drama. Some 44% of Republicans said he should drop out of the race if he is indicted, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released last week. 

Outside the courthouse, several protesters silently held signs criticizing Trump. Authorities bolstered security around the courthouse after Trump called for nationwide protests on March 18, recalling his charged rhetoric ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters. 

HUSH MONEY 

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she received money in exchange for keeping silent about a sexual encounter she had with Trump in 2006. 

The former president's personal lawyer Michael Cohen has said he coordinated with Trump on the payments to Daniels and to a second woman, former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who also said she had a sexual relationship with him. Trump has denied having affairs with either woman. 

Trump in 2018 initially disputed knowing anything about the payment to Daniels. He later acknowledged reimbursing Cohen for the payment, which he called a "simple private transaction." 

"No one is above the law," Daniels' lawyer Clark Brewster said on Twitter. 

Cohen pleaded guilty to a campaign-finance violation in 2018 and served more than a year in prison. Federal prosecutors said he acted at Trump's direction. 

Cohen said he stood by his testimony and the evidence he provided to prosecutors. "Accountability matters," he said in a statement. 

No former or sitting U.S. president has ever faced criminal charges. 

Aside from this case, Trump faces two criminal investigations by a special counsel appointed by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and another criminal probe by a local prosecutor in Georgia. 

Trump has escaped legal peril numerous times. In the White House, he weathered two attempts by Congress to remove him from office, including for the Jan. 6, assault on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters, as well as a years-long probe into his campaign's contacts with Russia in 2016. 

In last year's tax-fraud trial, the Manhattan District Attorney's office targeted Trump's business but declined to charge Trump himself with financial crimes. 

In the hush-money case, legal experts say Bragg is expected to argue Trump falsified business records to cover up another crime, such as violating federal campaign-finance law, which makes it a felony. 

Reuters
 

World

Donald Trump

Manhattan

Jury

Probe

Criminal Charges

White House

LBCI Next
Russia's isolation over Ukraine grows with US reporter arrest, NATO expansion
Tech Leaders sound alarm: AI development must be regulated now
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-24

Trump lawyer testified to grand jury in December in classified documents probe

LBCI
World
2023-03-22

Trump hush-money probe expected to resume in New York grand jury

LBCI
World
2023-03-29

Peru prosecutors probe president, ex-president for alleged money laundering

LBCI
World
2023-03-28

Russia says it will keep calling for Nord Stream probe after UN failure

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:38

Pope Francis set to leave hospital, attend Easter service, Vatican says

LBCI
World
07:21

US hails ICJ’s judgment in ‘Certain Iranian Assets’ case

LBCI
World
03:38

Turkish parliament ratifies Finland's NATO accession as Sweden kept waiting

LBCI
World
03:30

Taiwan calm in face of China raising tensions, President Tsai says in New York

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-30

Lebanese Lori Awad shines in Canada, wins four gold medals in swimming

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-15

Ain Ebel trail becomes Lebanon’s first LMT Network Trail

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-14

The devaluation of the Lebanese currency: From 2019 to 2023

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-13

Fuel prices in Lebanon keep rising

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app