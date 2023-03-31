News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US hails ICJ’s judgment in ‘Certain Iranian Assets’ case
World
2023-03-31 | 07:21
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US hails ICJ’s judgment in ‘Certain Iranian Assets’ case
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has issued a judgment in the Certain Iranian Assets case, rejecting the majority of Iran’s case under the now-terminated Treaty of Amity, a press statement issued by the United States Department of State said.
The press statement stressed that Iran attempted to use the Treaty to challenge payments to the United States victims of “Iran-sponsored terrorism who obtained US court judgments against Iran.”
According to the US Department of State, the decision comes as Iran attempts to avoid its responsibility, especially in the case related to the families of US peacekeepers who were killed in the bombing of the Marine Corps barracks in Beirut in 1983.
The statement assures that the US recognizes the Court’s role in the rule of law and commends the ruling related to Bank Markazi, Iran’s central bank.
“We are disappointed that the Court has concluded that the turnover of assets of other Iranian agencies and instrumentalities to US victims of Iran’s sponsorship of terrorism was inconsistent with the Treaty," the statement stressed, adding that US courts directed the turnover of assets to victims following US laws “that have helped those and other victims of State-sponsored terrorism receive compensation for the grave losses that they and their families have suffered.”
“As the United States made clear in its arguments to the Court, the Treaty was never intended to shield Iran from having to compensate US victims of its sponsorship of terrorism,” it added.
Additionally, per the statement, the Court’s decision was clear that it will not impact the US laws that allow US victims of terrorism to seek compensation from Iran or “any other State sponsor of terrorism in US courts going forward, in light of the Treaty’s termination.”
World
United States
International Court of Justice
Iranian Assets Case
Iran
Treaty of Amity
Terrorism
Next
Pope Francis set to leave hospital, attend Easter service, Vatican says
Turkish parliament ratifies Finland's NATO accession as Sweden kept waiting
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-30
World Court to rule on Iran-US frozen assets claim
World
2023-03-30
World Court to rule on Iran-US frozen assets claim
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-30
Evaluating the impact of the Saudi-Iranian agreement on the Lebanese presidential election
Press Highlights
2023-03-30
Evaluating the impact of the Saudi-Iranian agreement on the Lebanese presidential election
0
World
2023-03-29
Group: Oil tanker tied to US-traded firm receiving Iran oil
World
2023-03-29
Group: Oil tanker tied to US-traded firm receiving Iran oil
0
World
2023-03-28
China's Xi speaks with Saudi crown prince, supports Saudi-Iran talks
World
2023-03-28
China's Xi speaks with Saudi crown prince, supports Saudi-Iran talks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:38
Pope Francis set to leave hospital, attend Easter service, Vatican says
World
08:38
Pope Francis set to leave hospital, attend Easter service, Vatican says
0
World
03:38
Turkish parliament ratifies Finland's NATO accession as Sweden kept waiting
World
03:38
Turkish parliament ratifies Finland's NATO accession as Sweden kept waiting
0
World
03:30
Taiwan calm in face of China raising tensions, President Tsai says in New York
World
03:30
Taiwan calm in face of China raising tensions, President Tsai says in New York
0
World
03:24
Russia's isolation over Ukraine grows with US reporter arrest, NATO expansion
World
03:24
Russia's isolation over Ukraine grows with US reporter arrest, NATO expansion
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-30
Lebanese Lori Awad shines in Canada, wins four gold medals in swimming
Variety
2023-03-30
Lebanese Lori Awad shines in Canada, wins four gold medals in swimming
0
Variety
2023-03-15
Ain Ebel trail becomes Lebanon’s first LMT Network Trail
Variety
2023-03-15
Ain Ebel trail becomes Lebanon’s first LMT Network Trail
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-14
The devaluation of the Lebanese currency: From 2019 to 2023
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-14
The devaluation of the Lebanese currency: From 2019 to 2023
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-13
Fuel prices in Lebanon keep rising
Lebanon News
2023-02-13
Fuel prices in Lebanon keep rising
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:34
Lebanon has no other option than IMF: US Assistant Secretary Leaf
Lebanon News
11:34
Lebanon has no other option than IMF: US Assistant Secretary Leaf
2
Lebanon Economy
09:49
Lebanon agrees to raise minimum wage in private sector to LBP 9 million
Lebanon Economy
09:49
Lebanon agrees to raise minimum wage in private sector to LBP 9 million
3
Lebanon News
05:46
Famine threatens thousands of prisoners in Lebanon: report
Lebanon News
05:46
Famine threatens thousands of prisoners in Lebanon: report
4
Lebanon News
06:14
MP Moneimneh to LBCI: We will reject any settlement that comes at expense of Lebanese
Lebanon News
06:14
MP Moneimneh to LBCI: We will reject any settlement that comes at expense of Lebanese
5
Lebanon Economy
05:36
Price of gasoline increases 15000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
05:36
Price of gasoline increases 15000 LBP
6
World
10:31
Artificial Intelligence arms race: The future of warfare
World
10:31
Artificial Intelligence arms race: The future of warfare
7
Middle East
05:26
Greek defense minister to visit earthquake-hit regions in Turkey
Middle East
05:26
Greek defense minister to visit earthquake-hit regions in Turkey
8
Lebanon News
06:12
Attieh to LBCI: Parliamentary committees are effective and active, cover gov's shortfall
Lebanon News
06:12
Attieh to LBCI: Parliamentary committees are effective and active, cover gov's shortfall
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store