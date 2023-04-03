News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aswad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
South Korea, US, Japan hold anti-submarine drills to counter North Korea threats
World
2023-04-03 | 04:36
High views
Share
Share
2
min
South Korea, US, Japan hold anti-submarine drills to counter North Korea threats
The navies of South Korea, the US and Japan will hold two days of anti-submarine exercises starting Monday to better counter North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile capabilities, South Korea's defense ministry said.
The drills will be staged in international waters off South Korea's southern island of Jeju, involving a US carrier strike group led by USS Nimitz, which had arrived in the southeastern city of Busan last week.
The trilateral drills come as North Korea unveiled last week new, smaller nuclear warheads, vowed to produce more weapons-grade nuclear materials to expand its arsenal, and boasted of what it called a nuclear-capable underwater attack drone.
This week's exercises will use a mobile anti-submarine warfare training target to improve the capabilities needed to detect, track and destroy North Korean underwater threats, the ministry said.
Japan's top government spokesperson, Hirokazu Matsuno, told reporters that the drills are meant to promote trilateral cooperation to "deal with regional security concerns, protect our shared security and prosperity and show the three countries' commitment to strengthening the rule-based international order."
Asked about the drills on Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said: "The drills conducted by some countries around the peninsula are the main reason for the high tensions on the Korean peninsula. Relevant parties should create favorable conditions for the resumption of dialogue."
The three countries last held trilateral anti-submarine drills in September - the first time in five years - amid tension over North Korea's unprecedented number of missile tests.
Reuters
World
South Korea
US
Japan
Hold
Anti
Submarine
Drills
Counter
North Korea
Threats
Next
Finland's PM Marin concedes defeat as right-wing NCP wins election
Former Kosovo president Thaci pleads not guilty to war crimes
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-22
South Korea, US to hold largest live-fire drills amid North Korea tension
World
2023-03-22
South Korea, US to hold largest live-fire drills amid North Korea tension
0
World
2023-03-13
North Korea launches missiles from submarine as US-South Korean drills begin
World
2023-03-13
North Korea launches missiles from submarine as US-South Korean drills begin
0
World
2023-03-20
North Korea's Kim oversees simulated nuclear counterattack against US, South Korea
World
2023-03-20
North Korea's Kim oversees simulated nuclear counterattack against US, South Korea
0
World
2023-03-17
North Korea says it launched ICBM to warn US, South Korea over drills
World
2023-03-17
North Korea says it launched ICBM to warn US, South Korea over drills
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:11
Brazil's Americanas meeting with creditors as it looks for debt settlement
World
09:11
Brazil's Americanas meeting with creditors as it looks for debt settlement
0
World
08:51
UBS, Credit Suisse drop after Swiss prosecutor probes takeover deal
World
08:51
UBS, Credit Suisse drop after Swiss prosecutor probes takeover deal
0
World
08:43
Finnish center-right eyes coalition talks as defeated Marin considers future
World
08:43
Finnish center-right eyes coalition talks as defeated Marin considers future
0
World
08:39
Kenya prosecutor drops charges against MPs over anti-government protests
World
08:39
Kenya prosecutor drops charges against MPs over anti-government protests
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-20
Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-20
Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-13
Increase in wage and transport allowance approved for private sector
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-13
Increase in wage and transport allowance approved for private sector
0
Variety
2023-03-22
Two Lebanese athletes topped West Asian Triathlon Championship in Kuwait
Variety
2023-03-22
Two Lebanese athletes topped West Asian Triathlon Championship in Kuwait
0
Variety
2023-01-26
Qiara is a new home security service for the French market
Variety
2023-01-26
Qiara is a new home security service for the French market
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
03:18
Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented
Press Highlights
03:18
Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Presidential file: Can Frangieh's French connection secure Saudi approval?
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Presidential file: Can Frangieh's French connection secure Saudi approval?
3
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel drops 82000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel drops 82000 LBP
4
World
11:44
Will the yuan challenge the dollar's dominance?
World
11:44
Will the yuan challenge the dollar's dominance?
5
Press Highlights
02:02
Paris to Frangieh: Debate over your nomination still ongoing
Press Highlights
02:02
Paris to Frangieh: Debate over your nomination still ongoing
6
Middle East
04:19
Saudi prince pivots to peace after years of war
Middle East
04:19
Saudi prince pivots to peace after years of war
7
Middle East
12:12
Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss next steps in phone call
Middle East
12:12
Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss next steps in phone call
8
Variety
03:45
Lebanese Rime Harajly wins Mechanical Engineer of the Year in Dubai
Variety
03:45
Lebanese Rime Harajly wins Mechanical Engineer of the Year in Dubai
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store