News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Yawmiyeh
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Donald Trump indictment: Key figures in Stormy Daniels hush money case
World
2023-04-03 | 08:32
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Donald Trump indictment: Key figures in Stormy Daniels hush money case
Former US President Donald Trump is expected in a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday where he will make history as the first former president to be criminally charged in a case that will likely take more than a year to come to trial.
At issue is a $130,000 hush payment to an adult film star made in the waning days of the 2016 election campaign. Allegedly the payment was hush money paid to benefit Trump's presidential campaign, to cover up a 2006 sexual encounter.
Trump is expected to enter a plea of not guilty.
Here are key players in the case.
Trump's indictment has thrust New York prosecutor Alvin Bragg into the spotlight. Bragg, 49, took office in January 2022, the first Black person elected Manhattan District Attorney. Raised in New York City's Harlem neighborhood, Bragg decided to go to law school, he said, after having a gun pulled on him six times growing up, three of the times by police.
The adult film star, Stormy Daniels, is an author, director and media personality. She launched her own reality TV show, "Spooky Babes", in which she searches haunted houses as a "paranormal investigator", and she once flirted with a US Senate bid as a Democrat-turned-Republican.
Justice Juan Merchan is the veteran judge who serves on Manhattan's criminal court presiding over the case.
Last year Merchan oversaw a criminal trial of the Trump Organization that ended with the real estate company convicted by a jury of tax fraud and hit with fines, while one of its longtime executives, Allen Weisselberg, pleaded guilty and was sent to jail.
One of Trump's lawyers, Susan Necheles, once represented Genovese crime family underboss Venero "Benny Eggs" Mangano and defended the Trump Organization in a criminal trial last year in which the company was convicted of a scheme to defraud tax authorities.
Another Trump lawyer, Joe Tacopina, is a sharp-suited frequent cable news commentator who is accustomed to litigating in the spotlight of New York's tabloids. He has represented rapper Meek Mill, former Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez and Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle.
The attorney told Reuters before the indictment that he is unafraid of controversial cases and that he and Trump have a relationship of "mutual respect".
Tacopina is also defending Trump in a defamation lawsuit from writer E. Jean Carroll over Trump's denial of Carroll's claim that he sexually assaulted her in the 1990s.
Reuters
World
Donald Trump
Indictment
Key
Figures
Money
Case
US
Next
Kenya prosecutor drops charges against MPs over anti-government protests
Finland will join NATO on Tuesday - Stoltenberg
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-02-27
EU uses key telco stage to press the case for rethinking network funding
Variety
2023-02-27
EU uses key telco stage to press the case for rethinking network funding
0
World
2023-04-01
Trump to face criminal charges in Stormy Daniels hush money probe
World
2023-04-01
Trump to face criminal charges in Stormy Daniels hush money probe
0
World
2023-03-31
US hails ICJ’s judgment in ‘Certain Iranian Assets’ case
World
2023-03-31
US hails ICJ’s judgment in ‘Certain Iranian Assets’ case
0
World
2023-03-30
US prosecutors move to drop Libor case against ex-SocGen bankers
World
2023-03-30
US prosecutors move to drop Libor case against ex-SocGen bankers
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:34
Lone suspect in 1980 Paris synagogue bombing goes on trial
World
09:34
Lone suspect in 1980 Paris synagogue bombing goes on trial
0
World
09:11
Brazil's Americanas meeting with creditors as it looks for debt settlement
World
09:11
Brazil's Americanas meeting with creditors as it looks for debt settlement
0
World
08:51
UBS, Credit Suisse drop after Swiss prosecutor probes takeover deal
World
08:51
UBS, Credit Suisse drop after Swiss prosecutor probes takeover deal
0
World
08:43
Finnish center-right eyes coalition talks as defeated Marin considers future
World
08:43
Finnish center-right eyes coalition talks as defeated Marin considers future
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:07
Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding
News Bulletin Reports
09:07
Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding
0
Variety
2023-02-17
Lebanese inventors excel in Kuwait, winning many medals
Variety
2023-02-17
Lebanese inventors excel in Kuwait, winning many medals
0
Sports
04:55
Victor Wembanyama stuns with putback dunk of his own missed stepback 3-pointer
Sports
04:55
Victor Wembanyama stuns with putback dunk of his own missed stepback 3-pointer
0
Lebanon News
09:28
Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister
Lebanon News
09:28
Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
03:18
Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented
Press Highlights
03:18
Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Presidential file: Can Frangieh's French connection secure Saudi approval?
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Presidential file: Can Frangieh's French connection secure Saudi approval?
3
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel drops 82000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel drops 82000 LBP
4
World
11:44
Will the yuan challenge the dollar's dominance?
World
11:44
Will the yuan challenge the dollar's dominance?
5
Press Highlights
02:02
Paris to Frangieh: Debate over your nomination still ongoing
Press Highlights
02:02
Paris to Frangieh: Debate over your nomination still ongoing
6
Middle East
04:19
Saudi prince pivots to peace after years of war
Middle East
04:19
Saudi prince pivots to peace after years of war
7
Middle East
12:12
Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss next steps in phone call
Middle East
12:12
Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss next steps in phone call
8
Variety
03:45
Lebanese Rime Harajly wins Mechanical Engineer of the Year in Dubai
Variety
03:45
Lebanese Rime Harajly wins Mechanical Engineer of the Year in Dubai
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store