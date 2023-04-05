Iran probes possible drone attack on defense ministry complex in Isfahan

World
2023-04-05 | 06:33
Iran probes possible drone attack on defense ministry complex in Isfahan
1min
Iran probes possible drone attack on defense ministry complex in Isfahan

Iran foiled a drone attack against a Ministry of Defense complex in the central city of Isfahan overnight, Iranian Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday, although Tehran said confirming the report required further investigation.

"The Amir al-Momenin complex in Isfahan was the target of a failed attack by a small drone which was foiled by defense systems," Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, adding that the attempt did not cause any damage.

However, Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said "For now, I cannot confirm this as it needs more investigation," when asked by Iranian media about the report during a press conference.

In the past, Tehran has blamed its arch-foe Israel for such attacks, including a drone attack on a military factory near Isfahan in January. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the attacks.

The report comes days after Israeli air strikes in Syria hit Iran-linked targets that killed at least two Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) members that served as military advisers in Syria.

In January, a Ministry of Defense industrial center was also targeted by a drone attack, which Iran said was unsuccessful and perpetrated by "mercenaries of the Zionist regime".


Reuters 
 

