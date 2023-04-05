News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran probes possible drone attack on defense ministry complex in Isfahan
World
2023-04-05 | 06:33
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Iran probes possible drone attack on defense ministry complex in Isfahan
Iran foiled a drone attack against a Ministry of Defense complex in the central city of Isfahan overnight, Iranian Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday, although Tehran said confirming the report required further investigation.
"The Amir al-Momenin complex in Isfahan was the target of a failed attack by a small drone which was foiled by defense systems," Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, adding that the attempt did not cause any damage.
However, Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said "For now, I cannot confirm this as it needs more investigation," when asked by Iranian media about the report during a press conference.
In the past, Tehran has blamed its arch-foe Israel for such attacks, including a drone attack on a military factory near Isfahan in January. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the attacks.
The report comes days after Israeli air strikes in Syria hit Iran-linked targets that killed at least two Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) members that served as military advisers in Syria.
In January, a Ministry of Defense industrial center was also targeted by a drone attack, which Iran said was unsuccessful and perpetrated by "mercenaries of the Zionist regime".
Reuters
World
Iran
Iranian
Probes
Drone
Attack
Defense
Defense Ministry
Isfahan
Next
Scotland's Yousaf says news on SNP funding probe arrest "challenging"
UN nuclear chief holds talks with Russian officials
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-04-02
Second Iranian Revolutionary Guard member dies after Israeli attack in Syria
Middle East
2023-04-02
Second Iranian Revolutionary Guard member dies after Israeli attack in Syria
0
Middle East
2023-02-15
US military downs Iranian-made drone in Syria
Middle East
2023-02-15
US military downs Iranian-made drone in Syria
0
Middle East
2023-02-02
Iran blames Israel for drone attack, threatens retaliation
Middle East
2023-02-02
Iran blames Israel for drone attack, threatens retaliation
0
World
2023-01-31
US curbs exports to Iranian firms for producing drones for Russia
World
2023-01-31
US curbs exports to Iranian firms for producing drones for Russia
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:17
'Historic strength': Ukraine's Zelenskiy hails ties as Poland vows further support
World
09:17
'Historic strength': Ukraine's Zelenskiy hails ties as Poland vows further support
0
World
08:19
German car sales soar in March as supply woes ease
World
08:19
German car sales soar in March as supply woes ease
0
World
08:16
Generals, tycoon and political neophyte among PM candidates as Thailand heads into election
World
08:16
Generals, tycoon and political neophyte among PM candidates as Thailand heads into election
0
World
07:41
Argentina facing $1.46 bln bill after losing hedge funds' London lawsuit
World
07:41
Argentina facing $1.46 bln bill after losing hedge funds' London lawsuit
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-02
Will the yuan challenge the dollar's dominance?
World
2023-04-02
Will the yuan challenge the dollar's dominance?
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-04
US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"
Lebanon News
2023-04-04
US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"
0
Press Highlights
04:02
Lebanon might see breach at the beginning of summer: report
Press Highlights
04:02
Lebanon might see breach at the beginning of summer: report
0
Variety
2023-02-24
Netflix cuts prices in Lebanon amid global competition
Variety
2023-02-24
Netflix cuts prices in Lebanon amid global competition
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
08:55
US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics
News Bulletin Reports
08:55
US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics
2
Press Highlights
02:22
Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions
Press Highlights
02:22
Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions
3
Press Highlights
04:02
Lebanon might see breach at the beginning of summer: report
Press Highlights
04:02
Lebanon might see breach at the beginning of summer: report
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
Frangieh shares insights on Paris talks with Hezbollah officials
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
Frangieh shares insights on Paris talks with Hezbollah officials
5
World
01:14
China urges WTO to sift US-led chip export curbs
World
01:14
China urges WTO to sift US-led chip export curbs
6
Lebanon News
03:41
Beirut Governor amends the official tariffs for valet parking to LBP 75,000 within Beirut
Lebanon News
03:41
Beirut Governor amends the official tariffs for valet parking to LBP 75,000 within Beirut
7
Lebanon News
06:30
In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report
Lebanon News
06:30
In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report
8
Lebanon News
05:06
Airport customs thwart attempt to smuggle liquid cocaine with female passenger coming from Ghana
Lebanon News
05:06
Airport customs thwart attempt to smuggle liquid cocaine with female passenger coming from Ghana
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store