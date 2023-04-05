European shares fall as data signals slower economic recovery

World
2023-04-05 | 06:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
European shares fall as data signals slower economic recovery
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
European shares fall as data signals slower economic recovery

European shares edged lower on Wednesday as investors maintained a cautious stance after data signaled a slower-than-expected pick-up in the euro zone's economic recovery.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) fell 0.2%, with industrial goods and services (.SXNP) dropping 1.6%, while the utilities index (.SX6P) climbed 1.4%.

"There's a tilt towards defensives. There's confidence that if there's a lagged impact from tightening liquidity, it's going to fall on areas like commercial real estate, smaller business and larger businesses, which will be resilient," said Jamie Mills O'Brien, investment director at Abrdn.

"You've got the benefit from the repricing of rates that has outweighed the impact from tightening credit conditions."

Despite starting 2023 on an upbeat note, European equities fell last month to record their worst March since 2020, as mixed economic data and recession worries clouded the outlook for the region's interest rates.

The euro zone's recovery picked up pace last month, but the upturn was uneven across industries and countries, according to a survey that showed price pressures remained elevated in the region.

Euro zone government bond yields edged higher after European Central Bank (ECB) governing council member Gabriel Makhlouf on Tuesday argued that the euro area would need a stronger monetary policy response if it ends up in a wage-price spiral.

In other economic news, German industrial orders rose more than expected in February, driven by a strong growth in the vehicle construction sector.

Investors will also be watching for commentary from ECB chief economist Philip Lane later in the day for more clues on the central bank's monetary tightening path.

Among individual stocks, Sodexo (EXHO.PA) jumped 9.1% as the French catering and food services group plans to spin off and list its Benefits & Rewards Services business in 2024.

Nexans (NEXS.PA) fell 6.6% after top shareholder Invexans Limited UK (INVEXANS.SN) decreased its stake in the French cable company.

Shares of UBS (UBSG.S) dipped 0.6% as the Swiss lender seeks to reassure shareholders that its unexpected takeover of rival Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) in the biggest bank rescue since the great financial crash can work.

Italy's Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) edged up 1% after Italian media reports that KKR aims at improving its offer on network grid.

Reuters 
 

World

European

Europe

Shares

Data

Economic

Recovery

LBCI Next
German services sector activity picks up in March - PMI
Scotland's Yousaf says news on SNP funding probe arrest "challenging"
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-28

European stocks extend recovery as banking fears ebb

LBCI
World
2023-03-27

European banks shares rise after SVB deal

LBCI
World
2023-03-23

European bank shares fall as crisis leaves mark

LBCI
World
2023-03-17

European shares rise as banking turmoil eases; set to end volatile week lower

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:17

'Historic strength': Ukraine's Zelenskiy hails ties as Poland vows further support

LBCI
World
08:19

German car sales soar in March as supply woes ease

LBCI
World
08:16

Generals, tycoon and political neophyte among PM candidates as Thailand heads into election

LBCI
World
07:41

Argentina facing $1.46 bln bill after losing hedge funds' London lawsuit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-02

Will the yuan challenge the dollar's dominance?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-04

US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:02

Lebanon might see breach at the beginning of summer: report

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-24

Netflix cuts prices in Lebanon amid global competition

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:55

US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:22

Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:02

Lebanon might see breach at the beginning of summer: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

Frangieh shares insights on Paris talks with Hezbollah officials

LBCI
World
01:14

China urges WTO to sift US-led chip export curbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Beirut Governor amends the official tariffs for valet parking to LBP 75,000 within Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Airport customs thwart attempt to smuggle liquid cocaine with female passenger coming from Ghana

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app