Hong Kong stocks finish with gains

Hong Kong shares ended slightly higher Thursday, as a strong reading on Chinese service sector activity offset concerns about a US recession.



The Hang Seng Index added 0.28 percent, or 56.61 points, to 20,331.20.



The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 0.07 points to 3,312.63, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was also barely moved, dipping 0.78 points to 2,138.58.

AFP