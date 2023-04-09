China simulates striking Taiwan on second day of drills

World
2023-04-09 | 04:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
China simulates striking Taiwan on second day of drills
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
China simulates striking Taiwan on second day of drills

China's military simulated precision strikes against Taiwan in a second day of drills around the island on Sunday, with the island's defense ministry reporting multiple air force sorties and that it was monitoring China's missile forces.

China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, began three days of military exercises around the island on Saturday, the day after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen returned from a brief visit to the United States.

Chinese state television reported that the combat readiness patrols and drills around Taiwan were continuing.

"Under the unified command of the theater joint operations command center, multiple types of units carried out simulated joint precision strikes on key targets on Taiwan island and the surrounding sea areas, and continue to maintain an offensive posture around the island," it said.

A Taiwan security source told Reuters that on Saturday the Chinese drills around the Bashi Channel, which separates Taiwan from the Philippines, included simulated attacks on aircraft carrier groups as well as anti-submarine drills.

Taiwan's defense ministry said that as of Sunday midday (0400 GMT) they had spotted 58 Chinese aircraft, including Su-30 fighters and H-6 bombers, as well as nine ships, around Taiwan.

The ministry said they were paying particular attention to the People's Liberation Army's Rocket Force which is in charge of China's land-based missile system.

"Regarding the movements of the Chinese communists' Rocket Force, the nation's military also has a close grasp through the joint intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance system, and air defense forces remain on high alert," the ministry said.

It reiterated that Taiwan's forces will "not escalate conflicts nor cause disputes" and would respond "appropriately" to China's drills.

Reuters 
 

World

China

Chinese

Strike

Taiwan

Drills

LBCI Next
UK PM Sunak to meet President Biden in Northern Ireland
Ron DeSantis takes aim at Disney, vows to void Florida theme park development agreement
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-08

Chinese warship starts live-fire drills near Taiwan

LBCI
World
2023-03-28

'We are all Chinese', former Taiwan president says while visiting China

LBCI
World
06:11

Chinese fishing crews navigate troubled waters as tensions with Taiwan flare

LBCI
World
2023-04-08

Chinese planes cross Taiwan Strait median line

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:06

Tesla to build Shanghai factory to make Megapack batteries - Xinhua

LBCI
World
06:37

Pope Francis calls for unity and stability in Lebanon during Easter Sunday Mass

LBCI
World
06:11

Chinese fishing crews navigate troubled waters as tensions with Taiwan flare

LBCI
World
05:55

Foxconn plans $800 mln investment in southern Taiwan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

$20 million wasted on incomplete Olympic swimming pool in Lebanon

LBCI
World
2023-04-05

Trump arrest plunges White House race into uncharted territory

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-08

China offers emergency aid of $4.4 mln to earthquake-hit Syria

LBCI
World
2023-04-06

Swedish prosecutor says may be difficult to determine who blew up Nord Stream pipelines

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

$20 million wasted on incomplete Olympic swimming pool in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

PM Mikati's office denies alleged BDL appointment deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:20

Public Procurement Authority recommends cancellation of postal services contract

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

NSSF launches electronic access to personal and business records amid electricity crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:48

The role of judges: Challenges ahead for Lebanon's upcoming municipal elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:56

One year after IMF staff-level agreement, Lebanon fails to implement reform package

LBCI
Middle East
04:57

Israel hits Syria after rockets fired towards Golan Heights

LBCI
World
06:37

Pope Francis calls for unity and stability in Lebanon during Easter Sunday Mass

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app