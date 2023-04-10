World Bank, IMF spring meetings to get underway in complex economic environment

World
2023-04-10 | 04:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
World Bank, IMF spring meetings to get underway in complex economic environment
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
World Bank, IMF spring meetings to get underway in complex economic environment

The World Bank and International Monetary Fund's spring meetings get underway later this week with an ambitious reform and fundraising agenda likely to be overshadowed by concerns over high inflation, rising geopolitical tension and financial stability.

"Growth remains historically weak -— now and in the medium term," IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said during a speech last week.

The fund now expects global growth to fall below three percent this year, and to remain at close to three percent for the next half a decade -- its lowest medium-term prediction since the 1990s.

Close to 90 percent of the world's advanced economies will experience slowing growth this year, while Asia's emerging markets are expected to see a substantial rise in economic output -- with India and China predicted to account for half of all growth, she said.

Low-income countries are expected to suffer a double shock from higher borrowing costs and a decline in demand for their exports, which Georgieva said could fuel poverty and hunger to increase.

Updated growth projections published in the IMF's World Economic Outlook on Tuesday will provide a broader look at how different countries are coping, with additional publications to detail fiscal and financial challenges to the global economy.

- Tackling inflation remains a priority -
 
This year's spring meeting will be held against the backdrop of high inflation and ongoing concerns about the health of the banking sector following the dramatic collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. 

Georgieva told AFP last week that central banks should continue battling high inflation through interest-rate hikes, despite concerns that it could further inflame the banking sector.

"We don't envisage, at this point, central banks stepping back from fighting inflation," she said during an interview on Thursday.

"Central banks still have to prioritize fighting inflation and then supporting, through different instruments, financial stability," she said. 

Ahead of the spring meetings, the IMF and World Bank also called on wealthier countries to help plug a $1.6-billion hole in a concessional lending facility for low-income countries that was heavily-used during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Many low-income countries are now facing mounting debt burdens due in part to the higher interest-rate environment.

- US pushes for World Bank reforms -
The spring meeting also provides an opportunity to make progress on an ambitious US-backed agenda to reform the World Bank so it is better-prepared to tackle long-term issues like climate change.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told AFP in an interview that she expects member states will agree to update the World Bank's mission statement to include "building resilience against climate change, pandemics, and conflict and fragility," to its core goals. 

Yellen said she also expects an agreement to "significantly" stretch the World Bank's financial capacity, which "could result in an additional $50 billion in extra lending capacity over the next decade."

The changes will likely fall to the bank's next president to implement, with current World Bank president David Malpass due to step down early from a tenure marked by concerns over his position on climate change.

Malpass is widely expected to be replaced by US-backed former Mastercard chief executive officer Ajay Banga, who was the only person nominated for the position.
 
AFP

World

US

Economy

WorldBank

IMF

Conflict

Climate

US

Treasury

Secretary

Complex

Environment

LBCI Next
Gold slides 1% after US jobs data raises rate hike bets
Japan says scrambled jets because of China aircraft carrier
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-30

Lebanon has no other option than IMF: US Assistant Secretary Leaf

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-10

US senators blast Treasury's 'lack of progress' on climate risks

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-13

IMF Managing Director discusses Arab economy during Fiscal Forum in Dubai

LBCI
World
07:44

China to attend IMF meeting in Washington after COVID hiatus

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:29

Multiple casualties reported in shooting in downtown Louisville

LBCI
World
09:23

Indonesia to propose limited free trade deal with US on critical minerals

LBCI
World
09:19

US money market funds see fourth weekly inflow in a row

LBCI
World
09:09

Global money market funds witness inflows for sixth straight week

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
04:02

In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-04

Over 10,000 additional Lebanese families to receive aid as ministry extends 'Aman'

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-12

Lebanese driver Tani Hanna wins in Abu Dhabi

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-05

Hariri and Mikati among 5 richest Arab families of 2022

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:40

Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:02

In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:50

New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:35

Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:31

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Environment Minister discusses initiative to collect compensation for 2006's Israeli bombing of fuel tanks

LBCI
Middle East
04:51

Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app