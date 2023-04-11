Russian volcano erupts, spewing out a vast cloud of ash

World
2023-04-11 | 04:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Russian volcano erupts, spewing out a vast cloud of ash
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Russian volcano erupts, spewing out a vast cloud of ash

One of Russia's most active volcanoes erupted on Tuesday shooting a vast cloud of ash far up into the sky and smothering villages in drifts of grey volcanic dust, triggering an aviation warning around Russia's far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula.

The Shiveluch volcano erupted just after midnight reaching a crescendo about six hours later, spewing out a ash cloud over an area of 108,000 square kilometers, according to the Kamchatka Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences' Geophysical Survey.
 
Lava flows tumbled from the volcano, melting snow and prompting a warning of mud flows along a nearby highway while villages were carpeted in drifts of grey ash as deep as 8.5 centimeters, the deepest in 60 years.

"The ash reached 20 kilometers high, the ash cloud moved westwards and there was a very strong fall of ash on nearby villages," said Danila Chebrov, director of the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Survey.
 
"The volcano was preparing for this for at least a year... and the process is continuing though it has calmed a little now," Chebrov said.

He said the volcano would probably calm now, but that further major ash clouds could not be excluded. He said lava flows should not reach local villages.

The Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT) issued a red notice for aviation, saying "ongoing activity could affect international and low-flying aircraft."

Some schools in the Kamchatka peninsula, about 6,800 km east of Moscow, were closed and residents ordered to stay indoors, head of the Ust-Kamchatsky municipal region Oleg Bondarenko said in a Telegram post.

"Because what I have just seen here with my own eyes, it will be impossible for children to go to school, and in general, the presence of children here is questionable," Bondarenko said.
 
He said residents power had been restored and that drinking water was being supplied.

One of Kamchatka's largest and most active volcanoes, Shiveluch has had an estimated 60 substantial eruptions in the past 10,000 years, the last major one being in 2007.

It has two main parts, the smaller of which -- Young Shiveluch -- scientists have reported as being extremely active in recent months, with a peak of 2,800 metres (9,186 feet) that protrudes out of the 3,283 metre-high Old Shiveluch.

Scientists posted pictures of the ash cloud billowing swiftly over the forests and rivers of the far east and of villages covered in ash. One posted a picture of the depth of the ash fall - more than 8 centimeters deep.
 

World

Russian

Volcano

Erupts

Spewing

Vast

Cloud

Ash

Environment

Ecosystem

LBCI Next
Philippines, US begin joint troop exercises amid regional tensions
South Korea city wildfire fanned by strong winds, 300 residents evacuate homes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
03:21

Russian volcano erupts, spewing out a vast cloud of ash

LBCI
World
06:06

Volcano erupts in Russian far east, carpeting villages in ash

LBCI
World
05:55

Pakistan condemns India's decision to hold G20 meetings in Kashmir

LBCI
World
05:43

US proposes to slash EV mileage ratings to meet fuel economy rules

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:32

Oklahoma to vote on first religious charter school in US

LBCI
World
07:32

Japan awards Mitsubishi Heavy $2.8 bln missile contracts

LBCI
World
07:21

Bain Capital to buy stake in enterprise software firm iManage

LBCI
World
07:15

Russia plans electronic call-up papers in crackdown on draft dodgers

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
03:51

Ahli Bank in Oman receives merger offer from Oman's Bank Dhofar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-13

Increase in wage and transport allowance approved for private sector

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-26

Turkey's central bank sticks to forecast for inflation plunge

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

Litani River Authority's team finds new pollution spots in Lake Qaraoun

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:40

Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:09

Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

Litani River Authority's team finds new pollution spots in Lake Qaraoun

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:21

Price of gasoline sees significant increase

LBCI
Middle East
02:06

Thousands of Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost as tensions mount

LBCI
Variety
09:11

The Future of the China-US Chip War

LBCI
Middle East
03:38

Turkey launches its first amphibious assault ship, eyes drone capabilities

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app