Italy to cut 2024 GDP growth target but confirm deficit targets

World
2023-04-11 | 06:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Italy to cut 2024 GDP growth target but confirm deficit targets
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Italy to cut 2024 GDP growth target but confirm deficit targets

Italy is set to raise its growth forecast for 2023 but cut next year's projection as the medium term outlook darkens, government officials said, while confirming previous public finance targets to keep the budget deficit on a downwards trend.

In its Economic and Financial Document (DEF) to be unveiled on Tuesday, the Treasury forecasts gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 1% this year, up from a 0.6% projection last November, two officials familiar with the matter said.

The growth rate would be 0.9% under an unchanged policy scenario. The final target is slightly higher as Rome aims to unveil in the DEF a new set of measures that are expected to support economic activities in the coming months.

However, the negative impact of rising interest rates set by the European Central Bank to curb inflation is deteriorating the prospects for 2024.

The government now sees GDP rising by 1.4% next year, down from the previous target of 1.9%.

Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti has said higher interest rates could pose a threat to growth, in an implicit criticism of European Central Bank (ECB) policy.

Another key issue affecting the estimates is Italy's ability to catch up with the European Union's post-COVID recovery funding program.

Italy is due to receive roughly 200 billion euros ($217.92 billion) in grants and cheap loans through 2026, but the government is falling behind both on targets and milestones agreed with Brussels in return for the aid, and on spending money already received.

On the public finance front, Rome intends to confirm its 2023 budget deficit target at 4.5% of national output, the officials said, helped by the fact the deficit is on course for a slightly lower 4.35% under current trends.

That allows potential leeway worth up to 3 billion euros of additional spending or tax cuts.

Last year, Italy reported a budget gap of 8% of GDP, but Rome is gradually phasing out the strongly expansionary policy adopted since 2020 to soften the impact of the pandemic and an energy crisis exacerbated by Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The government is expected to keep its 3.7% deficit goal for 2024, one of the officials said.

Italy's public debt, proportionally the highest in the euro zone after Greece, is targeted to gradually decline over the years to 140.9% of GDP in 2025 from 144.4% in 2022.

Reuters 
 

World

Italy

Italian

GDP

Growth

Deficit

Europe

European

Central Bank

Inflation

LBCI Next
UN tally of confirmed civilian deaths in Ukraine approaches 8,500
Indian startups go to court to stop Google's new in-app billing system
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-03

European stocks gain on global growth data, despite inflation

LBCI
World
2023-03-02

Oil gains on China growth, but European inflation weighs

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-17

Central Bank Governor may face European investigators in Paris: Upcoming hearing in May

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-16

Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:11

Biden administration seeks input on AI safety measures

LBCI
World
09:16

CarMax speeds past quarterly profit estimates on cost cuts

LBCI
World
09:12

IMF: Prolonged high inflation dims outlook for world economy

LBCI
World
09:09

Czech finance minister plans biggest VAT overhaul in eight years - TV

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-05

Beirut Governor amends the official tariffs for valet parking to LBP 75,000 within Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-27

Opposition MPs condemn barbaric attack on people and their representatives

LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-08

A move that prompted anger among Christians

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app