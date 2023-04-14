News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
German economy expected to skirt recession
World
2023-04-14 | 06:09
High views
Share
Share
2
min
German economy expected to skirt recession
Germany is expected to narrowly escape recession and post modest growth in the first quarter of the year, according to an economy ministry report published on Friday.
"A technical recession of two negative quarters in a row appears to have been averted," the ministry said.
Current forecasts predict a slight year-on-year increase in gross domestic product (GDP) for 2023 as a whole, it added. Leading economic institutes expect the German economy to grow 0.3 percent this year.
Economic indicators point to a noticeable pickup in the first quarter, with industrial and construction output driving growth, benefiting from an easing of material bottlenecks, falling energy prices and favorable weather conditions, the report said.
The institute's Joint Economic Forecasts anticipate a 0.1 percent expansion in GDP in the first quarter. This follows a 0.4 percent contraction in the fourth quarter of 2022.
The ministry spoke of a "favorable start" to the year. The mild winter and high gas storage levels had contributed to sufficient gas availability in Germany and Europe, which was reflected in a noticeable drop in energy prices, the ministry said.
"Consumer sentiment is expected to continue its recovery in the coming months, although inflation-related losses in purchasing power continue to weigh on the economy," the report said.
Inflation rates are expected to continue to ease in the coming months, although remaining at a high level. The current forecast range is 5.4 percent to 6.6 percent for inflation in 2023 and 2.1 percent to 3.5 percent for 2024.
The economy ministry sees risks to its economic outlook, such as weak private consumption, a deterioration of conditions in construction, recent problems in financial institutions and geopolitical uncertainty due to the war in Ukraine.
Reuters
World
German
Economy
Expected
Skirt
Recession
Next
Biden to wrap up 'homecoming' tour with West of Ireland rally
Taiwan president pledges to strengthen military as Chinese drills ebb
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-01-30
German economy unexpectedly shrinks in Q4, reviving specter of recession
World
2023-01-30
German economy unexpectedly shrinks in Q4, reviving specter of recession
0
World
2023-04-04
Germany forecast to skirt recession
World
2023-04-04
Germany forecast to skirt recession
0
World
2023-01-17
German economy expected to contract slightly in 2023
World
2023-01-17
German economy expected to contract slightly in 2023
0
World
2023-04-13
UK economy unexpectedly stalls on pay strikes
World
2023-04-13
UK economy unexpectedly stalls on pay strikes
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:34
A flawed but useful economic model for a bleak age
World
07:34
A flawed but useful economic model for a bleak age
0
World
07:01
Five Austrians on trial over Syrian ex-general
World
07:01
Five Austrians on trial over Syrian ex-general
0
World
06:52
Finnish election winner tasked with forming government
World
06:52
Finnish election winner tasked with forming government
0
World
06:45
Dollar set for longest stretch of weekly losses since 2020
World
06:45
Dollar set for longest stretch of weekly losses since 2020
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
02:33
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
Press Highlights
02:33
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
0
World
2023-04-13
Norway parliament to discuss proposals to stop electrification of major LNG plant
World
2023-04-13
Norway parliament to discuss proposals to stop electrification of major LNG plant
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-13
Franjieh first victim of Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement
Press Highlights
2023-03-13
Franjieh first victim of Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement
0
Middle East
2023-03-15
Iran's top security official Shamkhani to visit the UAE on Thursday
Middle East
2023-03-15
Iran's top security official Shamkhani to visit the UAE on Thursday
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
10:17
Lebanon electricity officials acknowledge unfair electricity costs, promise change
News Bulletin Reports
10:17
Lebanon electricity officials acknowledge unfair electricity costs, promise change
2
Press Highlights
09:18
In Lebanon, Airbnbs became a promising tourist experience: report
Press Highlights
09:18
In Lebanon, Airbnbs became a promising tourist experience: report
3
Press Highlights
02:33
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
Press Highlights
02:33
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
4
Lebanon Economy
09:37
The illusion of economic progress: Lebanon's struggle with public sector salaries and customs tariffs
Lebanon Economy
09:37
The illusion of economic progress: Lebanon's struggle with public sector salaries and customs tariffs
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Lawyers and media: Beirut Bar Association's decision sparks controversy
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Lawyers and media: Beirut Bar Association's decision sparks controversy
6
World
03:05
No China, no deal: Bid to break sovereign debt logjams gets weary thumbs up
World
03:05
No China, no deal: Bid to break sovereign debt logjams gets weary thumbs up
7
News Bulletin Reports
09:18
Arab countries' diverging stances on Syria's return to the Arab fold
News Bulletin Reports
09:18
Arab countries' diverging stances on Syria's return to the Arab fold
8
Press Highlights
03:01
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
Press Highlights
03:01
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store