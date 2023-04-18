HSBC top shareholder renews call for breaking up of bank

2023-04-18 | 07:08
HSBC top shareholder renews call for breaking up of bank
HSBC top shareholder renews call for breaking up of bank

Top shareholder of HSBC (HSBA.L) renewed its call for breaking up of the Asia-focused bank on Tuesday, saying the lender has failed to address key business model challenges which has resulted in deterioration in its operating performance.

Ping An Asset Management Company (Ping An AMC) said in a statement HSBC has "drained" its Asia unit of dividends and growth capital to support its relatively low-return non-Asia businesses.

Over the past two years, Ping An AMC said it had shared numerous structural suggestions with HSBC management ranging from listing the HSBC Asia business in Hong Kong to consolidating Asia businesses.

 
 

