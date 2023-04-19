News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
London stocks slip as UK's high inflation raises bets for BoE hike
World
2023-04-19 | 05:09
High views
Share
Share
2
min
London stocks slip as UK's high inflation raises bets for BoE hike
Britain's FTSE 100 slipped on Wednesday, snapping an eight-day rally as consumer prices fell less than expected, boosting bets for one more rate hike from the Bank of England (BoE) at its May monetary policy meeting.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 (. FTSE) fell 0.4%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 (. FTMC) was down 0.8%, as of 0820 GMT.
Data showed Britain now has Western Europe's highest rate of consumer price inflation, after a weaker-than-expected fall in March to 10.1% from February's 10.4%.
Traders now see a 98.2% probability of a 25-basis-point hike in May, with interest rates peaking in November.
"We saw a substantial rise in rates to the tune of about 4% over an 18-month period," said Mike Coop, UK chief investment officer at Morningstar Investment Management.
"It takes time before those interest rate increases flow through to the real economy as people pay higher rates on their mortgages and companies pay higher rates when they refinance their debt."
The FTSE 100 clocked its longest winning streak since December 2020 on Tuesday, buoyed by defensive and commodity-linked stocks. However, signs of sticky inflation in a stagnating economy have dented investor sentiment.
Industrial miners (. FTNMX551020) lost 1.0%, led by a 2.3% fall in Antofagasta (ANTO.L) after the Chilean miner's copper output fell in the March quarter from the previous three months due to lower water availability and reduced ore grades.
Food, beverages and tobacco sector (. FTUB4510) was a bright spot, up 0.8% on the heels of sticky inflation numbers.
"No signs yet of the cost of living crisis easing means consumer staples will perform more strongly as they are the items of expenditure that are always needed," said Stuart Cole, chief macro economist at Equiti Capital.
Leading losses on the FTSE 250 was Liontrust Asset Management Plc (LIO.L), down 5.5% as the asset manager reported significant quarterly net outflows.
Reuters
World
London
Stocks
Slip
UK
High
Inflation
Bets
BoE
Hike
Banks
Next
German police release description of gym attack suspect
Japan prepares to evacuate citizens from Sudan
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
03:37
UK inflation, highest in western Europe, falls only a little in March
World
03:37
UK inflation, highest in western Europe, falls only a little in March
0
World
2023-03-23
UK to review security at Indian High Commission in London after protests
World
2023-03-23
UK to review security at Indian High Commission in London after protests
0
World
2023-03-22
Leaning back to Fed hike, UK inflation jolt
World
2023-03-22
Leaning back to Fed hike, UK inflation jolt
0
World
2023-03-17
Banks, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher as crisis fears ease
World
2023-03-17
Banks, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher as crisis fears ease
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:53
China seeking Dutch space technology -military intelligence agency
World
09:53
China seeking Dutch space technology -military intelligence agency
0
World
08:41
Mexico nabs, swiftly deports MS-13 gang leader to El Salvador
World
08:41
Mexico nabs, swiftly deports MS-13 gang leader to El Salvador
0
World
08:08
Germany to spend 26.6 bln euros on refugees in 2023
World
08:08
Germany to spend 26.6 bln euros on refugees in 2023
0
World
08:04
Stocks ease, dollar perks up as focus returns to Fed and inflation
World
08:04
Stocks ease, dollar perks up as focus returns to Fed and inflation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:28
Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing
Lebanon News
09:28
Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing
0
Lebanon News
11:30
Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia
Lebanon News
11:30
Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia
0
World
16:21
US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier
World
16:21
US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier
0
Middle East
2023-02-16
Saudi Arabia aims for huge new downtown in Riyadh by 2030
Middle East
2023-02-16
Saudi Arabia aims for huge new downtown in Riyadh by 2030
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
16:21
US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier
World
16:21
US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier
2
Sports
11:51
Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team
Sports
11:51
Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team
3
Lebanon Economy
11:28
Broken currencies: Unveiling the downfall of Lebanon's purchasing power
Lebanon Economy
11:28
Broken currencies: Unveiling the downfall of Lebanon's purchasing power
4
Lebanon News
09:28
Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing
Lebanon News
09:28
Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing
5
Lebanon News
11:05
US State Department Rewards for Justice Program offers reward of up to $7 Million for Information on Ibrahim Aqil
Lebanon News
11:05
US State Department Rewards for Justice Program offers reward of up to $7 Million for Information on Ibrahim Aqil
6
Variety
06:40
Taylor Swift continues to blow away fans by wearing Lebanese designs
Variety
06:40
Taylor Swift continues to blow away fans by wearing Lebanese designs
7
Press Highlights
02:37
Why Saudi Arabia's Syrian policy will not impact Lebanese situation
Press Highlights
02:37
Why Saudi Arabia's Syrian policy will not impact Lebanese situation
8
Lebanon News
11:30
Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia
Lebanon News
11:30
Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store