News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
25
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aswad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
25
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU parliament approves world's most sweeping cryptocurrency rules
World
2023-04-20 | 07:19
High views
Share
Share
3
min
EU parliament approves world's most sweeping cryptocurrency rules
The European Parliament approved the world's first comprehensive rules to regulate the "Wild West" world of cryptocurrencies on Thursday, hoping to protect investors against abuse and manipulation.
EU member states have already backed the legislation covering crypto assets, which include cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and Ethereum and other tradable tokens whose value is secured using blockchain technology, such as NFTs.
The rules, now approved by a large majority of European lawmakers, hope to whip into shape an industry that has been beset by scandals and failures.
One of the most recent cryptocurrency exchange failures came in November when the FTX platform and its sister trading house Alameda Research went bankrupt, dissolving a virtual trading business that at one point had a market value of $32 billion.
The EU commissioner for financial services, Mairead McGuinness, said during a parliamentary debate on Wednesday that the rules would have regulated FTX's activities and perhaps prevented its collapse at great cost to some investors.
Under the regulation known as Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA), crypto asset service providers (CASPs) must protect customers' digital wallets and will be liable if they lose investors' crypto assets.
"We believe that had FTX, for example, been captured under EU jurisdiction, many of its practices would not have been permissible under MiCA," McGuinness said in Strasbourg.
Large providers will also have to disclose their energy consumption as part of the EU's efforts to reduce cryptocurrencies' high carbon footprint.
A second regulation on fund transfers will lead to greater oversight of crypto assets trades, bringing it more closely into line with practices traditional finance.
The EU says this will make it harder for criminals to use cryptocurrencies for illegal activity such as money laundering.
The regulations "mark the end of the Wild West era for the unregulated world of crypto assets", Ernest Urtasun, one of the EU lawmakers spearheading the legislation through parliament, said during the debate.
"For over a decade, the lack of regulation has resulted in massive losses to many first-time investors and provided a safe haven for fraudsters and international criminal networks," he added.
- Creating 'safer environment' -
Some have, however, criticized the draft legislation for not going far enough.
"In line with the principle of proportionality, significant CASPs should be subject to both stricter requirements and enhanced supervision: neither of the two is catered for by MiCA," Elizabeth McCaul, European Central Bank supervisory board member, wrote in a blog post this month.
There have also been claims that the regulation would block innovation but McGuinness dismissed the suggestion.
"What we believe is that having a regulatory framework allows the industry to evolve in a more cohesive and safer environment," she said.
She added that she hoped the rules would become a model for other countries.
The rules will progressively come into force from July 2024 after EU member states formally nod them into law.
The EU is also preparing to introduce proposals for a digital euro later this year.
AFP
World
Variety
EU
European Union
Parliament
Currency
Tech
Computers
Digital
Money
Cryptocurrency
Crypto
Rules
Regulations
Next
Protesters storm Paris Euronext building in anger over pension law
Switzerland sanctions Russia's Wagner group
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-19
Europe spins up AI research hub to apply accountability rules on Big Tech
Variety
2023-04-19
Europe spins up AI research hub to apply accountability rules on Big Tech
0
World
06:04
Seaplanes and tech gods: Spain's drive to dish out $84 billion of EU cash
World
06:04
Seaplanes and tech gods: Spain's drive to dish out $84 billion of EU cash
0
Variety
2023-04-18
Coinbase CEO: Crypto firms will develop "offshore" without clear regulations
Variety
2023-04-18
Coinbase CEO: Crypto firms will develop "offshore" without clear regulations
0
World
2023-04-18
EU Parliament to cast final vote on Europe's biggest climate policy
World
2023-04-18
EU Parliament to cast final vote on Europe's biggest climate policy
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:49
Teargas fired as Macron faces more hostile crowds in rural France
World
08:49
Teargas fired as Macron faces more hostile crowds in rural France
0
World
08:36
Zelensky presses NATO on membership, long-range weapons
World
08:36
Zelensky presses NATO on membership, long-range weapons
0
World
08:08
WHO urges sides in Sudan conflict to open humanitarian corridor for medics
World
08:08
WHO urges sides in Sudan conflict to open humanitarian corridor for medics
0
World
07:54
Protesters storm Paris Euronext building in anger over pension law
World
07:54
Protesters storm Paris Euronext building in anger over pension law
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-14
Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence
Variety
2023-04-14
Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence
0
Press Highlights
10:40
Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report
Press Highlights
10:40
Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report
0
World
2023-04-17
Putin critic jailed in Russian treason case for 25 years in harshest sentence for years
World
2023-04-17
Putin critic jailed in Russian treason case for 25 years in harshest sentence for years
0
World
04:48
Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates
World
04:48
Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
11:56
Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors
Lebanon Economy
11:56
Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:13
The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:13
The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah
3
Press Highlights
10:40
Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report
Press Highlights
10:40
Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report
4
Press Highlights
02:31
Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors
Press Highlights
02:31
Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:49
Settlements and sovereignty: The ongoing debate among Christians
News Bulletin Reports
11:49
Settlements and sovereignty: The ongoing debate among Christians
6
Press Highlights
02:40
The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation
Press Highlights
02:40
The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation
7
World
04:48
Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates
World
04:48
Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates
8
Middle East
11:36
Oman liberalizes foreign marriage law in rare social reform
Middle East
11:36
Oman liberalizes foreign marriage law in rare social reform
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store