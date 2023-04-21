Recession fears leave stocks drifting toward weekly loss

World
2023-04-21 | 03:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Recession fears leave stocks drifting toward weekly loss
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Recession fears leave stocks drifting toward weekly loss

Asian stocks slid toward their worst week in a month-and-a-half on Friday and oil nursed losses, while bonds enjoyed their best bid in weeks as US data and earnings showed signs of weakness.

Figures showed more Americans filing claims for jobless benefits and manufacturing activity in the mid-Atlantic region slumping to its lowest level in nearly three years.

On the heels of other signals that the world's biggest economy is slowing down, the data helped drag Brent crude futures , a bellwether for global activity, down 6 percent for the week, the sharpest drop in about a month.
 
US Treasuries have also rallied, with two-year yields extending Thursday's drop as investors turn for safety and bet the US hiking cycle is all but over. Yields fall when prices rise. Two-year yields fell 4 bps to 4.128 percent.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) fell 0.9 percent and was down 1.7 percent for the week so far, its worst performance since bank stability worries gripped markets in the middle of March.

"The trend higher in jobless claims clearly shows a slowing in the labor market and plays to views of a US recession in 2023," said National Australia Bank's head of market economics, Tapas Strickland.
 
The US Leading Economic Index, a gauge of future economic activity, also dropped to its lowest level since November 2020 overnight and it is signaling a recession starting mid-2023.

US futures were flat after Thursday's drop with heavy selling on weak results. Tesla, which dropped nearly 10 percent on Thursday as its margins were squeezed, raised some US model prices a bit on its website even though it has been making cuts lately.

The slowdown signals have also weighed on the US dollar as traders bet on some 50 bps in US rate cuts this year -- though in a quiet Asia session the dollar steadied.

The euro is lingering near last week's one-year high at $1.0971. The yen rose slightly to 133.84 to the dollar. The Aussie and New Zealand dollars made small losses.

JAPAN VALUE
 
The Japanese market was a notable outlier in the region, with the Nikkei (.N225) touching an eight-month high and on track for a second consecutive weekly gain.
 
Corporate governance in Japan has suddenly become a cause celebre and seems to be rousing the world's third-largest stock market out of decades of lethargy.

"The value trade has been working," said Puneet Singh, director of quantitative research at Societe Generale in Singapore.

"If you're buying value in Japan, if I'm looking at (price-to-earnings) and just buy the cheap P/E names, that’s it, you’ve outperformed the market."

Shares of Rakuten Bank (5838.T) jumped as much as 40 percent on debut, as investors snapped up the downsized listing.

Japan's consumer inflation held steady above the central bank's target in March, data showed on Friday, keeping alive market bets that the Bank of Japan could phase out its policy of enormous bond buying to pin down government bond yields.

Yields in Japan were broadly steady on Friday, eschewing the lead from the US overnight. The BOJ meets next week.

"It looks like market participants have taken positions in preparation for policy changes ahead of the meeting," said Nomura strategist Naka Matsuzawa, though he expects no change.

"We think that changes at the June meeting are now more likely, as long as financial unrest in the US and Europe does not flare up again."

Elsewhere the mood dragged on bitcoin , which is back below $30,000, while the fall in yields has gold , which pays no income, straddling $2,000 an ounce.

In commodity markets traders are closely watching for producers' and buyers' response to Chilean plans to nationalize the lithium industry. Chile holds the world's largest reserves.
 

World

Recession

Fear

Leave

Stocks

Drifting

Towards

Weekly

Loss

LBCI Next
Strikes bring German railways to standstill, hit 4 airports
North Korea criticizes G7 over call for denuclearization
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-14

Dollar set for longest stretch of weekly losses since 2020

LBCI
World
2023-04-06

Oil falls as weak US economic data stokes recession fears

LBCI
World
2023-04-06

Asian stocks slide, bond yields depressed as recession worries weigh

LBCI
World
2023-03-30

Stocks creep toward quarterly gain as bank fears subside

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:54

Man sets himself on fire in front of US embassy in Denmark - police

LBCI
World
05:48

New Zealand ships its last livestock as ban takes effect

LBCI
World
05:45

Chile plans to nationalize its vast lithium industry

LBCI
World
05:41

Mexico's presidential jet sold to Tajikistan, in latest twist to political saga

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:48

New Zealand ships its last livestock as ban takes effect

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-19

Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing

LBCI
World
12:08

Thousands of Sudanese cross borders to flee warring generals

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-01

Latest political developments discussed by Kataeb Leader Gemayel, US Ambassador Shea

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports
03:06

Slick Sevilla punish slapdash Man United to ease into Europa semis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions

LBCI
Variety
10:35

From Lebanese origins, Dr. Elias Saadi's a true patriot and advocate for Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

Paris denies having a preferred candidate for Lebanon's Presidency

LBCI
Variety
08:12

Lebanon’s Tabbouleh, Fattoush among the world’s best-rated salads

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:27

The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:59

Basic commodity prices to rise by 15% if customs dollar reaches LBP 90,000: Food Importers' Syndicate

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app