Germany's Verdi union sets strike at Berlin airport on Monday

World
2023-04-22 | 07:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Germany&#39;s Verdi union sets strike at Berlin airport on Monday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Germany's Verdi union sets strike at Berlin airport on Monday

Germany's Verdi union called on Saturday for a one-day strike of air security staff at Berlin airport on Monday as part of an ongoing wage dispute.

The walkout is due to start at 3:30 a.m. local time (0130 GMT) on Monday and will end at midnight (2200 GMT), the union said.

Germany, Europe's biggest economy, has experienced some of its most disruptive strikes in decades this year as unions press for higher pay to offset the surging cost of living.

The planned action follows walkouts at four other German airports - Duesseldorf, Hamburg, Cologne-Bonn and Stuttgart on Thursday and Friday when more than 700 departures were cancelled.

The union has been negotiating with the BDLS aviation security association to push for pay increases for night, weekend and public holiday shifts.

 
 

World

Germany

Verdi

Union

Set

Strike

Berlin

Airport

LBCI Next
Latvia releases Russian fertilizer as UN looks to save Ukraine grains deal
Sudan army agrees to help evacuate foreigners, fighting continues despite ceasefire
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-11

German union calls on Berlin airport security personnel to strike on Monday

LBCI
World
2023-03-21

Union calls off strike at BP North Sea assets after pay deal

LBCI
World
2023-03-13

No departures at Berlin, Bremen, Hamburg airports as security staff strike

LBCI
World
2023-01-25

Strike over pay grounds all flights at Berlin airport

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:31

Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection after long struggle

LBCI
World
07:01

France, Baltic states dismayed after China envoy questions Ukraine sovereignty

LBCI
World
06:16

US evacuated under 100 people from embassy in Sudan

LBCI
World
04:36

Republican hopefuls woo evangelicals in Iowa, vow to restrict abortion

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-25

Al Bustan Festival unveils program under "Harmonies of Peace"

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-22

Within 30 years, Lebanon will face deep climate change effects, here are the details

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-18

Alaska Airlines does away with check-in kiosks

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-26

Lebanese Tima Deryan becomes 1st Lebanese woman to ski to the South Pole

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app