News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
26
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
26
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Markets mixed as tech boosts US stock futures, Europe dips
World
2023-04-26 | 04:19
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Markets mixed as tech boosts US stock futures, Europe dips
Global stock markets moved in opposite directions on Wednesday, as European investors responded to strain in the US banking sector but Wall Street futures rose on bullish updates from Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL.O).
Europe's STOXX 600 share index fell 0.9 percent, as regional banking stocks (.SX7E) dropped 1.7 percent.
MSCI's broad index of global stocks (.MIWD00000PUS) was steady, as Asian markets outside of Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) ticked higher in line with rising Wall Street futures.
Shares in troubled San Francisco-based lender First Republic Bank (FRC.N) hit a record low on Tuesday as it disclosed a $100 billion plunge in deposits, reviving fears over smaller US banks that began with Silicon Valley Bank's collapse in March.
But ahead of quarterly results from Facebook parent Meta Platforms (META.O) later in the day, Nasdaq futures were up 1.2 percent on Wednesday morning in Europe and S&P 500 futures gained 0.3 percent.
Microsoft's Frankfurt-listed shares rose 7.4 percent after its quarterly results, issued after the US stock market closed on Tuesday, beat analysts' forecasts. A $70 billion share buyback announced by Google parent Alphabet also looked set to insulate the mood on Wall Street from banking sector troubles.
US and European financial conditions have tightened significantly since the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank embarked on their most aggressive interest rate-hiking cycles for decades last year to battle inflation.
This has dented confidence towards loan-dependent sectors such as real estate, and raised questions over how global banks will deal with defaults.
Deposit flight from US banks has prompted investors to dial down profit expectations for the global banking sector, with banks under pressure to raise interest rates on savings accounts to keep hold of customers' money.
"Banks around the world want to make sure their deposits will stay," said Jason Da Silva, director of global investment strategy at Arbuthnot Latham in London.
"So there's an expectation in the market that banks' earnings and net interest margins have probably peaked."
The benchmark S&P 500 (.SPX) and Nasdaq (.IXIC) indexes had both fallen heavily on Tuesday following weak consumer confidence data, while bonds rallied sharply and interest rate futures markets priced in a higher chance of Fed cuts later in the year.
US ten-year yields fell nearly 12 basis points (bps) on Tuesday, their sharpest drop in more than a month, while steadying about 2 basis points higher at 3.398 percent on Wednesday morning in Europe. Germany's ten-year yield slipped 2 bps to 2.375 percent after dropping 11 bps in the previous session.
On Wednesday, the US dollar index was steady against most majors after a 0.5 percent gain the day before. The euro edged 02 percent higher to $1.10. Gold was pinned just below $2,000 an ounce.
The yen was steady at 133.6 per dollar ahead of the Bank of Japan's meeting this week, as markets await clues from new governor Kazuo Ueda about whether he might ditch policies that have suppressed domestic bond yields and the yen.
Brent crude futures hovered at $81.35 a barrel, having dropped almost 4 percent overnight with the risk-averse mood.
Reuters
World
Markets
Mixed
Tech
Boosts
US
Stock
Europe
Dips
Next
US, Philippine troops fire rockets at ship in largest-ever drills
Swedish central bank hikes rate 0.5 points to 3.5 percent
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
05:35
Major Gulf markets mixed in early trade
Middle East
05:35
Major Gulf markets mixed in early trade
0
World
05:32
South Korea's Yoon touts US tech partnership, secures $5.9 bln investment
World
05:32
South Korea's Yoon touts US tech partnership, secures $5.9 bln investment
0
Variety
08:11
European stock trading app Lightyear arrives on the web
Variety
08:11
European stock trading app Lightyear arrives on the web
0
Variety
2023-04-24
Tech investors focus on profits after layoffs; companies to highlight AI
Variety
2023-04-24
Tech investors focus on profits after layoffs; companies to highlight AI
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
05:32
South Korea's Yoon touts US tech partnership, secures $5.9 bln investment
World
05:32
South Korea's Yoon touts US tech partnership, secures $5.9 bln investment
0
World
05:29
US, EU, Latin American countries meet to encourage Venezuela elections
World
05:29
US, EU, Latin American countries meet to encourage Venezuela elections
0
World
05:27
Chile, US miner Albemarle hold talks on lithium nationalization plan
World
05:27
Chile, US miner Albemarle hold talks on lithium nationalization plan
0
World
05:14
Tokyo Gas hails G7 gas decision as it books record profit
World
05:14
Tokyo Gas hails G7 gas decision as it books record profit
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-18
Saudi FM's visit to Damascus marks new chapter in Gulf-Syria ties
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-18
Saudi FM's visit to Damascus marks new chapter in Gulf-Syria ties
0
World
05:10
Macquarie to invest in Austrian car park company Best in Parking
World
05:10
Macquarie to invest in Austrian car park company Best in Parking
0
World
2023-03-27
European banks shares rise after SVB deal
World
2023-03-27
European banks shares rise after SVB deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-10
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-10
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
12:40
BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD
World
12:40
BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD
2
Lebanon News
11:21
Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence
Lebanon News
11:21
Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence
3
Lebanon News
08:55
LAF-Navy showcases capabilities, shows step towards achieving maritime security goals
Lebanon News
08:55
LAF-Navy showcases capabilities, shows step towards achieving maritime security goals
4
Lebanon News
00:26
Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:26
Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
10:13
The first batch of Lebanese nationals arrives in Lebanon from Sudan
Lebanon News
10:13
The first batch of Lebanese nationals arrives in Lebanon from Sudan
6
Press Highlights
01:57
Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists
Press Highlights
01:57
Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists
7
Middle East
07:16
Turkey imposes 130% import tariff on some grain imports
Middle East
07:16
Turkey imposes 130% import tariff on some grain imports
8
Press Highlights
02:16
Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections
Press Highlights
02:16
Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store