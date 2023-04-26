US, South Korea pledge cooperation on potential use of nuclear arms – WSJ

World
2023-04-26 | 06:10
US, South Korea pledge cooperation on potential use of nuclear arms – WSJ
US, South Korea pledge cooperation on potential use of nuclear arms – WSJ

The US has agreed to give South Korea a greater voice in consultations on a potential American nuclear response to any attack from North Korea in return for swearing off developing its own nuclear weapon, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday citing US officials.



Reuters
 

World

