Moscow says Kyiv undermining peace attempts
World
2023-04-26 | 08:56
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Moscow says Kyiv undermining peace attempts
Moscow on Wednesday accused Kyiv of undermining any peace attempts in its reaction to the first call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping since Russia's offensive.
China has sought to portray itself as a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict despite strong ties with Russia. It has not condemned Moscow's offensive.
"The Ukrainian authorities and their Western minders have already shown their ability to mess up any peace initiatives," the Russian foreign ministry said.
Moscow noted "the readiness of the Chinese side to make efforts to establish a negotiation process."
Beijing proposed a vague political solution to the conflict that includes a call for dialogue and respect for all countries' territorial sovereignty.
"We see a broad consonance in our approach and in the provisions in the paper" published by China, Russia's foreign ministry said.
It accused Kyiv of having rejected "any sensible initiatives aimed at a political and diplomatic settlement."
"The eventual consent to negotiations is conditioned by ultimatums with obviously unrealistic demands," it said.
Ukraine has said it would not negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin and that peace would only be possible after Russia withdrew its troops.
AFP
World
Russia
Ukraine
War
Kyiv
Undermining
Peace
Attempts
Conflict
China
Moscow
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-22
Ukraine war: As Russia tightens ties with China, West offers $16 billion lifeline to Kyiv
World
2023-03-22
Ukraine war: As Russia tightens ties with China, West offers $16 billion lifeline to Kyiv
0
World
2023-03-20
Kyiv says China should press Russia to end war in Ukraine
World
2023-03-20
Kyiv says China should press Russia to end war in Ukraine
0
World
2023-02-27
China urges peace in Ukraine after US warns against aiding Russia
World
2023-02-27
China urges peace in Ukraine after US warns against aiding Russia
0
World
2023-04-08
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv's forces cling to devastated Bakhmut
World
2023-04-08
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv's forces cling to devastated Bakhmut
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:43
Nationalist Sinn Fein leader to attend Charles III's coronation
World
08:43
Nationalist Sinn Fein leader to attend Charles III's coronation
0
World
08:37
'Cut-throat competition' fuels misery in India's crowded cities
World
08:37
'Cut-throat competition' fuels misery in India's crowded cities
0
World
08:30
Russia's Navalny, ex-mayor face charges in latest dissent crackdown
World
08:30
Russia's Navalny, ex-mayor face charges in latest dissent crackdown
0
World
08:29
Dominant US dollar faces challenge from emerging currencies
World
08:29
Dominant US dollar faces challenge from emerging currencies
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-05
Outgoing Finnish PM Sanna Marin to step down as SDP leader
World
2023-04-05
Outgoing Finnish PM Sanna Marin to step down as SDP leader
0
World
2023-04-01
Pope Francis leaves hospital after bronchitis treatment
World
2023-04-01
Pope Francis leaves hospital after bronchitis treatment
0
Variety
06:39
OpenAI previews business plan for ChatGPT, launches new privacy controls
Variety
06:39
OpenAI previews business plan for ChatGPT, launches new privacy controls
0
Middle East
2023-02-12
Economic growth decreases in MENA region: IMF's Jihad Azour
Middle East
2023-02-12
Economic growth decreases in MENA region: IMF's Jihad Azour
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:16
Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections
Press Highlights
02:16
Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections
2
Lebanon News
00:26
Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:26
Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon
3
Press Highlights
01:57
Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists
Press Highlights
01:57
Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists
4
Lebanon News
06:40
Gemayel meets with Moawad: We will not abandon their position regardless of others' opinions
Lebanon News
06:40
Gemayel meets with Moawad: We will not abandon their position regardless of others' opinions
5
Lebanon Economy
10:35
In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism
Lebanon Economy
10:35
In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism
6
Lebanon News
06:09
Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility
Lebanon News
06:09
Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility
7
News Bulletin Reports
08:52
Conflicting views within BDL's Central Council on government's decision for cap on withdrawals and transfers
News Bulletin Reports
08:52
Conflicting views within BDL's Central Council on government's decision for cap on withdrawals and transfers
8
Lebanon Economy
10:47
Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future
Lebanon Economy
10:47
Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future
