World Food Program lifts suspension of operations in Sudan

World
2023-05-01 | 03:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
World Food Program lifts suspension of operations in Sudan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
World Food Program lifts suspension of operations in Sudan

The United Nations' World Food Program said on Monday it will immediately lift the suspension of its operations in Sudan that was put in place after the tragic deaths of its team member.

"WFP is rapidly resuming our programs to provide the life-saving assistance that many so desperately need right now," WFP executive director Cindy McCain wrote on Twitter.

The WFP said on April 16 it had temporarily halted all operations in Sudan after three of its employees were killed in clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) a day earlier.



Reuters
 

World

World

Food

Program

WFP

Lifts

Suspension

Operations

Sudan

LBCI Next
Manila airport power restored, as outage triggers flight cancellations
Biden aims darts at Fox News, Donald Trump at correspondents' dinner
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-10

World Food Program says it is running out of stocks in northwest Syria

LBCI
World
2023-04-27

Food prices fall on world markets but not on kitchen tables

LBCI
World
2023-04-25

Fitful start to new 3-day truce in Sudan; airlifts continue

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-24

Lebanese food present among TasteAtlas’ best-rated vegan dishes in the world

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:06

Paraguay's conservatives score big election win, defusing Taiwan fears

LBCI
World
04:59

New Zealand leader says he favors nation becoming a republic

LBCI
World
04:34

Biden’s diverse coalition of support risks fraying in 2024

LBCI
World
04:30

Manila airport power restored, as outage triggers flight cancellations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-21

Mexico's presidential jet sold to Tajikistan, in latest twist to political saga

LBCI
World
2023-02-13

German conservatives hail state election win in Berlin

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

G7 ministers set big new targets for solar and wind capacity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-26

Will Bassil, Frangieh visit to Bkerke break the presidential stalemate?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

BDL introduces new circular allowing check payments and transfers

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi: Poor governance by political leaders forcing Lebanese citizens to flee

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:03

Counting the displaced: Lebanon seeks data on Syrian refugees

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:52

French ambassador Grillo faces criticism in Frangieh debate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:18

EDL takes steps to address electricity theft in Syrian refugee camps

LBCI
Variety
08:39

Adidas wants to 'double down' on US market, regional head tells Wall Street Journal

LBCI
World
07:06

Pfizer, BioNTech propose EU pays half for each cancelled COVID dose, Financial Times reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app