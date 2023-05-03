News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Taa'a Ello Byezaa'al
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
France's Le Maire wants to break food price inflation "spiral" by autumn
World
2023-05-03 | 05:52
High views
Share
Share
2
min
France's Le Maire wants to break food price inflation "spiral" by autumn
Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday that he would meet with retailers and suppliers next week to discuss ways to break the food price inflation "spiral" by autumn, which is a major concern for cash-strapped consumers.
Le Maire also told Franceinfo radio that economic growth remained solid in France despite recent strikes and protests against President Emmanuel Macron's legislation to raise the retirement age by two years to 64.
French food retailers and their suppliers agreed a 10 percent average increase in prices in annual negotiations in March, which both sides said was necessary to cover higher production costs.
Le Maire has since repeatedly called on both sides to reopen negotiations to ensure that a recent fall in global wholesale food prices is passed on to consumers. Le Maire has even threatened to take action if they do not respond to his calls.
France's headline inflation rate rose to 5.9 percent in April from 5.7 percent in March. The French inflation level stood at 6.9 percent, as measured by a European Union-harmonized consumer price index.
Bank of France governor and European Central Bank member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said last month he expected food price inflation to start easing in the second half of this year.
Commenting on the impact on the French economy of recent strikes against pension reform, Le Maire also said: "There is no significant impact from the social protests...French growth remains solid."
Last month, data from statistics agency INSEE showed GDP edged up 0.2 percent in the first quarter after a flat fourth quarter, helped by household consumption, which was steady after falling one percent in the last three months of 2022.
Reuters
World
France
Le Maire
Wants
Break
Food
Price
Inflation
Index
Spiral
Next
More than 100 arrested in European swoop on 'Ndrangheta crime group
EU plans to boost ammunition production to aid Ukraine
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-30
France's food-price inflation to ease off by September, minister says
World
2023-04-30
France's food-price inflation to ease off by September, minister says
0
Middle East
2023-02-09
Egypt’s inflation continues to surge as food prices rise
Middle East
2023-02-09
Egypt’s inflation continues to surge as food prices rise
0
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Food Importers Syndicate: Inflation due to currency collapse and soaring dollar exchange rate
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Food Importers Syndicate: Inflation due to currency collapse and soaring dollar exchange rate
0
World
2023-05-02
UK retailers report record food inflation but see falls ahead
World
2023-05-02
UK retailers report record food inflation but see falls ahead
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:50
Top US CEO pay rose 7.7 percent last year, outpacing inflation
World
07:50
Top US CEO pay rose 7.7 percent last year, outpacing inflation
0
World
07:46
UBS wary of buying Credit Suisse in February, wanted more analysis
World
07:46
UBS wary of buying Credit Suisse in February, wanted more analysis
0
World
07:44
Spain's conservatives seen winning parliamentary election
World
07:44
Spain's conservatives seen winning parliamentary election
0
World
07:39
At least one dead as downpours hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region
World
07:39
At least one dead as downpours hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Food Importers Syndicate: Inflation due to currency collapse and soaring dollar exchange rate
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Food Importers Syndicate: Inflation due to currency collapse and soaring dollar exchange rate
0
Lebanon News
06:25
MP Hankash to LBCI: New president must raise problematic issues
Lebanon News
06:25
MP Hankash to LBCI: New president must raise problematic issues
0
Middle East
2023-04-29
Turkey's Baykar plans production of new air combat drone next year
Middle East
2023-04-29
Turkey's Baykar plans production of new air combat drone next year
0
World
2023-04-13
Sudan's army says powerful paramilitary force mobilises in Khartoum and other cities
World
2023-04-13
Sudan's army says powerful paramilitary force mobilises in Khartoum and other cities
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports
05:05
Ten-man Real Madrid lose 2-0 at Sociedad as Barca close on title
Sports
05:05
Ten-man Real Madrid lose 2-0 at Sociedad as Barca close on title
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:13
Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money
News Bulletin Reports
10:13
Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:32
Lebanon launches national survey campaign to count and register Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
13:32
Lebanon launches national survey campaign to count and register Syrian refugees
4
Variety
04:40
President Biden nominates Venezuelan-Lebanese Nathalie Rayes as Ambassador to Croatia
Variety
04:40
President Biden nominates Venezuelan-Lebanese Nathalie Rayes as Ambassador to Croatia
5
Press Highlights
04:18
Washington wants Lebanon to have a "non-corrupt" president: report
Press Highlights
04:18
Washington wants Lebanon to have a "non-corrupt" president: report
6
Lebanon News
06:51
IMF's Jihad Azour evades presidential query, stresses staff-level agreement at Dubai panel
Lebanon News
06:51
IMF's Jihad Azour evades presidential query, stresses staff-level agreement at Dubai panel
7
World
10:59
Arabian Travel Market 2023: Net-zero emissions and the future of Gulf tourism
World
10:59
Arabian Travel Market 2023: Net-zero emissions and the future of Gulf tourism
8
World
03:06
King Charles' coronation will be an economic boost, Buckingham Palace says
World
03:06
King Charles' coronation will be an economic boost, Buckingham Palace says
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store