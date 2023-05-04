News
Trump says he will probably attend civil rape trial
World
2023-05-04 | 07:57
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Trump says he will probably attend civil rape trial
Donald Trump said on Thursday he will "probably" attend an ongoing civil trial in New York where he is accused of rape and defamation, repeating his denials of the allegations during a visit to his Irish golf resort.
Writer E. Jean Carroll, 79, says Trump, 76, raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in the mid-1990s, and then tarred her reputation and career by lying about it online.
"I will probably attend (the trial) and I think it's a disgrace that it's allowed to happen, false accusations against a rich guy, or in my case against a famous, rich and political person," the former US president told reporters while he played golf at the Doonbeg resort in southwest Ireland.
"I have to go back for a woman that made a false accusation about me, and I have a judge who is extremely hostile."
Trump also denied the accusation in a deposition video played on Wednesday for a Manhattan federal jury, as Trump sought to defend himself without testifying in person.
Trump, front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, will not be testifying in person, and his legal team told US District Judge Lewis Kaplan on Tuesday they will not be calling any witnesses.
The trial has so far run for six days and is expected to extend into next week.
Carroll said during three days of testimony and pointed cross-examination that Trump slammed her against the wall in either 1995 or 1996, put his fingers into her vagina and then inserted his penis.
Denying the allegations in his deposition video, Trump accused Carroll of making up the story to drive sales of a 2019 memoir in which she made her claims public.
Reuters
World
Trump
Attend
Civil
Rape
Trial
Court
Defamation
US
