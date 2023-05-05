News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ukraine delegate punches Russian at Black Sea nations assembly in Ankara
World
2023-05-05 | 07:39
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ukraine delegate punches Russian at Black Sea nations assembly in Ankara
A Ukrainian delegate punched a Russian delegate in the face during a gathering of Black Sea nations in the Turkish capital on Thursday, after his Ukrainian flag was snatched away to stop him photobombing a video interview with Russia's lead delegate.
Olesandr Marikovski posted a video of himself thumping the Russian and retrieving the blue and yellow flag on his Facebook page. The incident took place in a hallway of the parliament building, where the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) assembly was being held.
Earlier in the day, some Ukrainian delegates scuffled with security officers who had tried to pull them away as they staged a protest, shouting and holding their flags next to Russia's lead delegate as she tried to address the assembly.
Pictures of the disturbance were posted by the Turkish parliament on its website, and Mustafa Sentop, the parliament's head, issued a stiff rebuke.
"I condemn this behavior that disrupts the peaceful environment that Turkey is trying to establish," he said.
While representatives from the 13 countries in the BSEC met on Thursday, Russian drones continued to attack the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. There are currently no peace talks to end the war, which has devastated Ukrainian towns and cities, killed thousands of people and driven millions from their homes.
Reuters
World
Middle East
Ukraine
Delegate
Russian
Black
Sea
Nations
Assembly
Ankara
Russia
Turkey
Next
World leaders gather in London for King Charles' coronation
India, Russia, Pakistan urge Taliban to respect rights of all Afghans
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-04
Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and UN to discuss grain deal on Friday
World
2023-05-04
Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and UN to discuss grain deal on Friday
0
Sports
2023-05-02
Russians approved for world championships, Ukraine pulls out in protest
Sports
2023-05-02
Russians approved for world championships, Ukraine pulls out in protest
0
World
2023-05-02
US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December
World
2023-05-02
US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December
0
World
2023-04-27
One dead, 23 wounded in Russian missile strike on Ukraine's Mykolaiv
World
2023-04-27
One dead, 23 wounded in Russian missile strike on Ukraine's Mykolaiv
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
14:26
French PM Borne invites trade unions for talks May 16 and May 17
World
14:26
French PM Borne invites trade unions for talks May 16 and May 17
0
World
14:17
Jill Biden visits London ahead of King Charles' coronation
World
14:17
Jill Biden visits London ahead of King Charles' coronation
0
World
13:48
Countries set to request emergency session of UN rights body on Sudan
World
13:48
Countries set to request emergency session of UN rights body on Sudan
0
World
13:38
Biden says Republicans manufacturing a crisis over debt limit
World
13:38
Biden says Republicans manufacturing a crisis over debt limit
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-28
TotalEnergies urges rejection of climate resolution submitted by shareholders
Variety
2023-04-28
TotalEnergies urges rejection of climate resolution submitted by shareholders
0
World
2023-04-27
DeSantis' showdown with Disney carries political risk
World
2023-04-27
DeSantis' showdown with Disney carries political risk
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-19
The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-19
The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-26
Will Bassil, Frangieh visit to Bkerke break the presidential stalemate?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-26
Will Bassil, Frangieh visit to Bkerke break the presidential stalemate?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
10:45
The Ugly Truth: Unraveling the Crisis of Depositors' Funds and the Fading Hope for Recovery
Lebanon Economy
10:45
The Ugly Truth: Unraveling the Crisis of Depositors' Funds and the Fading Hope for Recovery
2
Lebanon Economy
12:07
The Ugly Truth: Where Did Lebanon's Central Bank Spend the Dollars?
Lebanon Economy
12:07
The Ugly Truth: Where Did Lebanon's Central Bank Spend the Dollars?
3
Press Highlights
01:19
Hezbollah wants a price for fall of Frangieh presidencial bid
Press Highlights
01:19
Hezbollah wants a price for fall of Frangieh presidencial bid
4
Variety
15:39
Topless Italian climate protesters block Rome traffic
Variety
15:39
Topless Italian climate protesters block Rome traffic
5
Lebanon Economy
02:23
Price of gasoline drops significantly
Lebanon Economy
02:23
Price of gasoline drops significantly
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Lebanon boosts renewable energy with new solar power plant
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Lebanon boosts renewable energy with new solar power plant
7
World
07:39
Ukraine delegate punches Russian at Black Sea nations assembly in Ankara
World
07:39
Ukraine delegate punches Russian at Black Sea nations assembly in Ankara
8
Middle East
01:22
Syria to be readmitted soon to Arab League
Middle East
01:22
Syria to be readmitted soon to Arab League
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store