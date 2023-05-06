Iran hangs Swedish-Iranian linked to attack that killed 25 people

World
2023-05-06 | 01:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Iran hangs Swedish-Iranian linked to attack that killed 25 people
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Iran hangs Swedish-Iranian linked to attack that killed 25 people

Iran executed a Swedish-Iranian dissident on Saturday convicted of leading an Arab separatist group accused of attacks including one on a military parade in 2018 that killed 25 people, state television reported.

Habib Farajollah Chaab had been sentenced to death for being "corrupt on earth", a capital offence under Iran’s strict Islamic laws.

In 2022, Iran started the trial of Chaab on charges of leading the separatist Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz, which seeks a separate state in the oil-rich Khuzestan province in southwestern Iran, and plotting and carrying out "numerous bombings and terrorist operations".

Iran said in 2020 that its security forces detained Chaab in neighbouring Turkey and took him to Tehran, without giving details of his capture.

Sweden had voiced concern over Chaab's case, and ties with Iran had also been soured over a Swedish court's life-time prison sentence for a former Iranian official for involvement in the mass execution of political prisoners in 1988 in the Islamic Republic. read more

Iran has had tense relations with its ethnic minorities, which include Arabs, Kurds, Azeris and Baluch, and has accused them of aligning with neighbouring countries.

Arabs and other minorities have long complained of facing discrimination in Iran, an accusation Tehran denies.

Reuters
 

World

Middle East

Iran

Sweden

Convicted

Attacks

Military Parade

Habib Farajollah Chaab

LBCI Next
Sudan's warring parties to meet for talks in Saudi Arabia
Russia's Wagner threatens to leave Bakhmut, Ukraine says mercenaries reinforcing
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-07

In Iraq, German minister condemns Iran's cross-border attacks

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-28

Suspected schoolgirl poisoning attacks rattle a shaken Iran

LBCI
Middle East
08:24

Iran expels four Azerbaijan diplomats in tit-for-tat move

LBCI
World
2023-05-04

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard seizes tanker in Strait of Hormuz

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
02:05

Biden hopes strong job market means soft landing for economy

LBCI
World
01:42

Qatar flies aid into Sudan, airlifts evacuees amid fighting

LBCI
World
01:26

Sudan's warring parties to meet for talks in Saudi Arabia

LBCI
World
23:49

Russia's Wagner threatens to leave Bakhmut, Ukraine says mercenaries reinforcing

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
02:05

Biden hopes strong job market means soft landing for economy

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-24

Super.com targets $85M equity, debt raise into new savings super app

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:07

The Ugly Truth: Where Did Lebanon's Central Bank Spend the Dollars?

LBCI
World
2023-02-02

ECB to raise rates again and face questions about future path

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:07

The Ugly Truth: Where Did Lebanon's Central Bank Spend the Dollars?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:45

The Ugly Truth: Unraveling the Crisis of Depositors' Funds and the Fading Hope for Recovery

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:06

Lebanon boosts renewable energy with new solar power plant

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:00

The dark side of desperation: Combating human trafficking in Lebanon

LBCI
World
07:39

Ukraine delegate punches Russian at Black Sea nations assembly in Ankara

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:39

Daou to LBCI: New Arab system draws new equation in region

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:40

From diplomacy to tourism: Syria and UAE's growing partnership

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:54

UNHCR and General Security reach agreement on obtaining data for Syrian refugees

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app