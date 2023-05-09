Leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan to meet May 14 in Brussels -EU

World
2023-05-09 | 02:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan to meet May 14 in Brussels -EU
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan to meet May 14 in Brussels -EU

The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan are to meet next week in Brussels, the European Union said on Monday, the latest attempt to secure a durable peace accord and resolve longstanding differences over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The meeting on May 14 between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azeri President Ilham Aliyev follows talks between their two foreign ministers that prompted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to suggest a breakthrough was possible.
An announcement on the EU Council's website said a three-corner meeting with Council President Charles Michel would take place at EU headquarters.

Armenia and Azerbaijan, both former Soviet states, have fought two wars over 30 years focusing on Nagorno-Karabakh, recognised as part of Azerbaijan but populated mainly by Armenians.

In a six-week conflict in 2020, ended by a Russian-brokered truce, Azerbaijan recovered territory lost in the first war dating from the collapse of Soviet rule. Border skirmishes erupt periodically between the two sides.
Pashinyan and Aliyev have held several rounds of talks, generally organised by the EU or Russia, but have failed to resolve outstanding difficulties, including border demarcation and access to areas across each other's territory.

The latest EU announcement said the two leaders would also meet on June 1 in Moldova during an EU-sponsored development meeting to be attended by President Emmanuel Macron of France and Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany.

"The leaders have also agreed to continue to meet trilaterally in Brussels as frequently as necessary to address ongoing developments on the ground and standing agenda items of the Brussels meetings," the EU statement said.
 
 
 
 

World

Armenia

Azerbaijan. Brussels

EU

LBCI Next
Serbians rally against violence after two mass shootings
Biden, McCarthy aim to break US debt-ceiling standoff as default crisis looms
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:31

Switzerland holds military drills, its role in European defense in focus

LBCI
World
07:23

EU constantly working to improve sanctions on Russia – Scholz

LBCI
World
05:58

EU must reduce risks in China relations without cutting ties - Scholz

LBCI
World
05:52

Two European funds call on J-Power to disclose emissions reduction goals

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:31

Switzerland holds military drills, its role in European defense in focus

LBCI
World
07:23

EU constantly working to improve sanctions on Russia – Scholz

LBCI
World
07:20

Putin tells WWII event West is waging a ‘real war’ on Russia

LBCI
World
07:19

Chinese data, US debt ceiling worries send shares lower

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05

US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-17

Lebanon's tourism revives as Eid Al-Fitr approaches, expects more than two million visitors in summer: report

LBCI
World
08:32

EU takes aim at Chinese firms in proposed new Russia sanctions

LBCI
Middle East
07:15

More Iranian fuel being smuggled to Pakistan

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app