Russia fires missiles at Ukraine before Putin presides over parade

World
2023-05-09 | 05:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Russia fires missiles at Ukraine before Putin presides over parade
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Russia fires missiles at Ukraine before Putin presides over parade

Russia's cruise missiles exploded in the air over Kyiv on Tuesday and its soldiers and tanks rolled through Red Square for a military parade, as Moscow marked the anniversary of victory over the Nazis with a new attack on Ukraine.

In a fiery 10 minute speech on Red Square in front of the Kremlin walls, Putin thundered against "western global elites" and said Russia again faced an existential threat.

"Today, civilization is again at a decisive turning point. A real war has been unleashed against our homeland," said the Russian leader, who last year ordered what the West calls an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, destroying cities and killing thousands of civilians.

After he spoke, a band struck up and cannon fired a salute. Soldiers marched through the square, followed by tanks and nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles.

But a flyover of warplanes over Moscow was cancelled, and parades in some other cities were scaled back or called off, amid security concerns - including drones that exploded over the Kremlin citadel itself last week - and shortages of troops and arms at the front.

Authorities nationwide cancelled the traditional "Immortal Regiment" processions, in which people carry portraits of relatives who fought against the Nazis.

Ukraine said its air defences shot down 23 of 25 cruise missiles fired chiefly at the capital Kyiv overnight, and there were no reported casualties. It was the second night in a row of major Russian air strikes and fifth so far this month.

"Overnight into the 'sacred' May 9, (they) launched an attack on the territory of Ukraine," Ukraine's air force said.

Sergei Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, said the Russians were trying to kill civilians. "As at the front, the plans of the aggressor failed."

Moscow denies targeting civilians and says its air strikes are aimed at reducing Ukraine's ability to fight.

Debris fell on a house in the Holosiivskyi district in the southwest of Kyiv but caused little damage, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said. Debris lay in a road in the often-targeted Shevchenkivskyi district of central Kyiv.

Russia has stepped up its attacks this month in anticipation of a looming Ukrainian counteroffensive, after a failed Russian winter campaign captured little ground despite the bloodiest ground combat in Europe since World War Two.

May 9, the date in Moscow's time zone of Germany's May 8 surrender in 1945, is the most important holiday in Russia under Putin.

Kyiv symbolised its break from Moscow this year by shifting its observance to May 8 in line with European allies; on May 9 it instead marked Europe Day, celebrating a declaration that led to the founding of the body that became the EU.

It hosted EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who tweeted a picture of herself arriving at Kyiv station by train.

"Good to be back in Kyiv. Where the values we hold dear are defended everyday," she wrote, calling it a "such a fitting place to celebrate the day of Europe."

In Moscow, Putin welcomed the leaders of ex-Soviet allies Armenia, Belarus, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan at the Kremlin before they took their places on the dais outside. After the parade the leaders lay flowers at the eternal flame by the Kremlin walls.

WAR AT JUNCTURE

The Soviet victory over the Nazis is Russia's defining state story under Putin, who says independent Ukraine now represents a return of the World War Two threat.

Ukraine, which as part of the Soviet Union overrun by the Nazis suffered greater per capita losses than Russia in World War Two, says Moscow's account of the shared history is distorted to justify today's Russian aggression.

The parade comes at a crucial juncture in the war, with Kyiv preparing to launch a counteroffensive in coming weeks after keeping its troops on the defensive for the past six months.

During that time, Russia launched a major winter campaign, enduring huge losses in the bloodiest ground fighting in Europe since World War Two but making scant gains.

Kyiv says Russia tried and failed to capture the eastern city of Bakhmut in time for the holiday to give Putin a trophy for the campaign.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose private army Wagner made up mainly of convicts recruited from prison led Russia's fighting in Bakhmut for months, has threatened to abandon the city, accusing generals of withholding the ammunition his forces need.

On Tuesday he said the ammunition had still not arrived but he did not want to "spoil" the Victory Day parade and would reveal more details later.

Reuters
 

World

Russia

Cruise Missiles

Kyiv

Soldiers

Tanks

Red Square

Military Parade

Moscow

Attack

Ukraine

LBCI Next
Two European funds call on J-Power to disclose emissions reduction goals
China expels Canadian diplomat as bilateral ties sour
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
02:54

Russia launches new attack on Ukraine on Moscow's 'sacred' day

LBCI
World
2023-05-07

Russia keeps up missile attacks on Ukraine ahead of expected Kyiv offensive

LBCI
World
2023-05-04

Moscow says US behind Kremlin drone attack, Russian forces target Kyiv

LBCI
World
13:02

Russia attacks Ukraine with huge drone swarm ahead of Victory Day holiday

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:31

Switzerland holds military drills, its role in European defense in focus

LBCI
World
07:23

EU constantly working to improve sanctions on Russia – Scholz

LBCI
World
07:20

Putin tells WWII event West is waging a ‘real war’ on Russia

LBCI
World
07:19

Chinese data, US debt ceiling worries send shares lower

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:12

Gold gains with focus on US inflation readings

LBCI
World
06:46

Oil prices ease in cautious trade ahead of US inflation data

LBCI
Sports
2023-05-02

Djokovic able to play at US Open as vaccine mandate set to end

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-02

Everything Elon Musk and execs shared (and skipped) at Tesla Investor Day

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app