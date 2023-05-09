Building bridges: Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, India discuss railway project

World
2023-05-09 | 11:30
High views
Building bridges: Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, India discuss railway project
2min
Building bridges: Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, India discuss railway project

Saudi Arabia, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and India met in the Kingdom on Sunday to discuss a project that aims to connect India to countries in the region and Europe. The project is a combination of politics and economics with multiple backgrounds.

The project is a logistics plan that focuses on building a railway that connects the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Israel, with India through the sea route, where the latter will send ships to the ports of the UAE.

The link between the Gulf, Jordan, and Israel has clear political and economic goals in our region.

Politically, it supports normalization with Israel and is a step in its plan to normalize with the Kingdom.

Economically, observers point out that the railway project will stimulate trade to unprecedented levels.

But if the goal of linking the Gulf to Jordan and Israel is clear politically and economically, why tie it to India? This is where other countries' interests emerge, especially for the US.

Furthermore, with this project, Washington seeks to encircle Chinese influence worldwide.

It is a massive infrastructure project that aims to expand China's trade links by building ports, railways, airports, and industrial complexes. For India, whose population will soon surpass China's, relations with its neighbor are tense and competitive.

However, for China and India, the Middle East and, specifically, the Gulf countries are essential for several reasons, including their reliance on these countries' oil. In addition to being important trading markets, they are also an open door to various workforces, especially in the case of India.

Therefore, implementing such a project will help India politically and commercially and contribute to its reputation as one of the best in the field of railway construction.

Additionally, each country of the mentioned countries that decides to participate in this proposal will have a share of the profits, whether in politics, economics, or both.

But the question remains, will this proposal be signed?
 

