Britain urges accountability at UN for rights abuses in Sudan

2023-05-11 | 05:36
Britain urges accountability at UN for rights abuses in Sudan
0min
Britain urges accountability at UN for rights abuses in Sudan

Britain urged the UN Human Rights Council to push for accountability over violence in Sudan at an emergency meeting in Geneva on Thursday but Sudan pushed back, saying the events unfolding there were an "internal affair."

Britain's minister of state for development and Africa Andrew Mitchell urged the 47-member council to "send a united message of concern and horror" ahead of an expected vote. Sudan's ambassador told the council: "What's happening in Sudan is an internal affair."



Reuters
 

