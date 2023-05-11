Putin could speak with Erdogan about Black Sea grain deal – Kremlin

World
2023-05-11 | 07:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Putin could speak with Erdogan about Black Sea grain deal – Kremlin
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Putin could speak with Erdogan about Black Sea grain deal – Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin could speak with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan at short notice if needed regarding the extension of the Ukraine Black Sea grain deal, the Kremlin said on Thursday, as talks on the matter continue in Istanbul.

Russia has said it will not extend the pact beyond May 18 unless a list of demands is met to remove obstacles to its own grain and fertilizer exports.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday he thought the deal, which allows for the safe export of grain and fertilizers from three Ukrainian ports, could be extended for at least two more months.

Asked to say whether Putin and Erdogan might discuss the issue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters there were no such plans at present but added: "They call each other up very quickly when needed."

He declined to comment on the state of the talks while they are still in progress.

The United Nations and Turkey brokered the Black Sea export agreement last July to help tackle a global food crisis that has been worsened by Moscow's war in Ukraine. Officials from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN make up a Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul, which implements the deal.
 
 

World

Putin

Erdogan

Black Sea

Grain

Deal

Kremlin

Turkey

Russia

LBCI Next
Pope urges countries to manage migrant waves, expand legal channels
Spike in US-Mexico border crossings fuels political tensions as Title 42 ends
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-04

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and UN to discuss grain deal on Friday

LBCI
World
2023-03-25

Putin and Erdogan held phone call, discussed grain deal

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-05

Turkey says working to renew Black Sea grain deal

LBCI
Middle East
03:31

Turkey defers $600 million Russian energy payment under deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:37

Top Pakistan court says Imran Khan's arrest was illegal - lawyer

LBCI
World
07:36

Pope urges countries to manage migrant waves, expand legal channels

LBCI
World
06:55

Spike in US-Mexico border crossings fuels political tensions as Title 42 ends

LBCI
World
06:39

Several vehicles in flames after explosion in center of Milan - Sky TG24

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-11

Russian volcano erupts, spewing out a vast cloud of ash

LBCI
World
10:37

Top Pakistan court says Imran Khan's arrest was illegal - lawyer

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-05

The Ugly Truth: Where Did Lebanon's Central Bank Spend the Dollars?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:24

Cosmetic tourism: Lebanon's alluring industry for Arab tourists

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

US Justice Department seizes 13 domains used by Lebanese Hezbollah and its affiliates

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:24

Nabih Berri seeks settlement for accepting Army Commander as president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:25

The dark side of Syria's Captagon: The billion-dollar drug trade and its routes to the Gulf

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:22

Beirut Airport issues statement regarding missing items

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:36

Countdown to presidential election: Berri urges immediate action on new president and Central Bank governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister calls on banks to release funds for embassies, foreign diplomats

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:24

Cosmetic tourism: Lebanon's alluring industry for Arab tourists

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app