News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Putin could speak with Erdogan about Black Sea grain deal – Kremlin
World
2023-05-11 | 07:26
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Putin could speak with Erdogan about Black Sea grain deal – Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin could speak with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan at short notice if needed regarding the extension of the Ukraine Black Sea grain deal, the Kremlin said on Thursday, as talks on the matter continue in Istanbul.
Russia has said it will not extend the pact beyond May 18 unless a list of demands is met to remove obstacles to its own grain and fertilizer exports.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday he thought the deal, which allows for the safe export of grain and fertilizers from three Ukrainian ports, could be extended for at least two more months.
Asked to say whether Putin and Erdogan might discuss the issue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters there were no such plans at present but added: "They call each other up very quickly when needed."
He declined to comment on the state of the talks while they are still in progress.
The United Nations and Turkey brokered the Black Sea export agreement last July to help tackle a global food crisis that has been worsened by Moscow's war in Ukraine. Officials from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN make up a Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul, which implements the deal.
Reuters
World
Putin
Erdogan
Black Sea
Grain
Deal
Kremlin
Turkey
Russia
Next
Pope urges countries to manage migrant waves, expand legal channels
Spike in US-Mexico border crossings fuels political tensions as Title 42 ends
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-04
Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and UN to discuss grain deal on Friday
World
2023-05-04
Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and UN to discuss grain deal on Friday
0
World
2023-03-25
Putin and Erdogan held phone call, discussed grain deal
World
2023-03-25
Putin and Erdogan held phone call, discussed grain deal
0
Middle East
2023-03-05
Turkey says working to renew Black Sea grain deal
Middle East
2023-03-05
Turkey says working to renew Black Sea grain deal
0
Middle East
03:31
Turkey defers $600 million Russian energy payment under deal
Middle East
03:31
Turkey defers $600 million Russian energy payment under deal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:37
Top Pakistan court says Imran Khan's arrest was illegal - lawyer
World
10:37
Top Pakistan court says Imran Khan's arrest was illegal - lawyer
0
World
07:36
Pope urges countries to manage migrant waves, expand legal channels
World
07:36
Pope urges countries to manage migrant waves, expand legal channels
0
World
06:55
Spike in US-Mexico border crossings fuels political tensions as Title 42 ends
World
06:55
Spike in US-Mexico border crossings fuels political tensions as Title 42 ends
0
World
06:39
Several vehicles in flames after explosion in center of Milan - Sky TG24
World
06:39
Several vehicles in flames after explosion in center of Milan - Sky TG24
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-11
Russian volcano erupts, spewing out a vast cloud of ash
World
2023-04-11
Russian volcano erupts, spewing out a vast cloud of ash
0
World
10:37
Top Pakistan court says Imran Khan's arrest was illegal - lawyer
World
10:37
Top Pakistan court says Imran Khan's arrest was illegal - lawyer
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-05
The Ugly Truth: Where Did Lebanon's Central Bank Spend the Dollars?
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-05
The Ugly Truth: Where Did Lebanon's Central Bank Spend the Dollars?
0
Lebanon Economy
06:24
Cosmetic tourism: Lebanon's alluring industry for Arab tourists
Lebanon Economy
06:24
Cosmetic tourism: Lebanon's alluring industry for Arab tourists
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:50
US Justice Department seizes 13 domains used by Lebanese Hezbollah and its affiliates
Lebanon News
09:50
US Justice Department seizes 13 domains used by Lebanese Hezbollah and its affiliates
2
Lebanon News
04:04
Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70
Lebanon News
04:04
Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70
3
Press Highlights
00:24
Nabih Berri seeks settlement for accepting Army Commander as president
Press Highlights
00:24
Nabih Berri seeks settlement for accepting Army Commander as president
4
News Bulletin Reports
08:25
The dark side of Syria's Captagon: The billion-dollar drug trade and its routes to the Gulf
News Bulletin Reports
08:25
The dark side of Syria's Captagon: The billion-dollar drug trade and its routes to the Gulf
5
Lebanon News
03:22
Beirut Airport issues statement regarding missing items
Lebanon News
03:22
Beirut Airport issues statement regarding missing items
6
Press Highlights
01:36
Countdown to presidential election: Berri urges immediate action on new president and Central Bank governor
Press Highlights
01:36
Countdown to presidential election: Berri urges immediate action on new president and Central Bank governor
7
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanon’s Foreign Minister calls on banks to release funds for embassies, foreign diplomats
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanon’s Foreign Minister calls on banks to release funds for embassies, foreign diplomats
8
Lebanon Economy
06:24
Cosmetic tourism: Lebanon's alluring industry for Arab tourists
Lebanon Economy
06:24
Cosmetic tourism: Lebanon's alluring industry for Arab tourists
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store