Chinese foreign minister to visit Australia - South China Morning Post

World
2023-05-12 | 03:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Chinese foreign minister to visit Australia - South China Morning Post
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Chinese foreign minister to visit Australia - South China Morning Post

China's foreign minister is expected to visit Australia in July as diplomatic relations between the two trading partners stabilize, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday.

The visit by the minister, Qin Gang, has not been officially announced but would take place in July, the newspaper reported, citing a source "close to the Chinese government".

An Australian academic, James Laurenceson, director of the Australia-China Relations Institute (ACRI) at the University of Technology Sydney, said he was aware of a July visit but could not confirm a date.

The office of Australia's foreign minister, Penny Wong, did not respond to a request for comment.

Diplomatic exchanges were frozen in 2020 as China put curbs on a dozen Australian exports after it was angered by an Australian call for an international investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tension has eased since Australia elected a Labor government in May last year although there has been no change in policy on China and a defense shakeup will see it work more closely with security partner the United States.

Wong visited Beijing in December.

"Qin Gang visiting Australia is big news in that he'll be the highest-profile Chinese official to arrive since the bilateral thaw," Laurenceson told Reuters.

"A reciprocal visit to Australia by Qin Gang for the 2023 Foreign and Strategic Dialogue is part of the restored normal course of bilateral diplomacy," he said.

The dialogue is an annual formal meeting between the two nations, whose foreign ministers last met in March on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in New Delhi.

China is Australia's largest trading partner, with two-way trade in goods worth A$287 billion ($195 billion) in 2022, dominated by iron ore exports that China cannot easily replace.

Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell is meeting his Chinese counterpart in Beijing on Friday. Australia is pushing for the removal of all of China's trade barriers, which began to ease this year.

China's ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, said in an interview in China's state-owned Global Times newspaper on Friday that it was a crucial year to stabilize ties.

"At present, the operation of global industrial and supply chains is blocked, and trade and investment activities continue to slump," he said.

"China-Australia pragmatic cooperation is not only conducive to the stable economic development of the two countries, but also has special significance for China and Australia to cope with global economic challenges."

Australia was a stable supplier of minerals and energy resources, he said, while China exported cheap industrial and consumer goods to "help Australian consumers reduce living costs and curb inflation".



Reuters
 

World

Chinese

FM

Foreign

Minister

Visit

Australia

South

China

LBCI Next
From allies to foes: How uneasy relations between Sudan army, separate force exploded into violence
G7 finance heads face tricky trade-off in debating steps to counter China
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-11

Australia's trade minister seeks end to trade curbs on visit to Beijing

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-09

Israel foreign minister to cut short India visit after 'security update' back home

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-28

Iran affirms support for Lebanon during Foreign Minister's visit

LBCI
World
2023-04-21

China's foreign minister: Both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to China

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:44

Pope says only rich can afford to have children in Italy

LBCI
World
04:38

Audit finds holes in ECB's management of bank credit risk

LBCI
World
03:31

Rise of Thailand’s youth party reflects still potent protest demands

LBCI
World
03:28

UK economy grows 0.1 percent in first quarter of 2023 despite March drop

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-04

‘Not my king’: UK republicans want coronation to be the last

LBCI
World
2023-05-07

UK anti-monarchists released from custody after King Charles' coronation

LBCI
World
2023-05-08

Australia's big pension funds boost fossil fuel investments

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16

Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

US Justice Department seizes 13 domains used by Lebanese Hezbollah and its affiliates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:25

The dark side of Syria's Captagon: The billion-dollar drug trade and its routes to the Gulf

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:48

Frangieh's visit to Saudi ambassador and the Saudi position on Lebanese presidency: An overview

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:15

Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

20 organizations demand Lebanon to halt 'summary' deportation of Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:24

Cosmetic tourism: Lebanon's alluring industry for Arab tourists

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:26

National Moderation Bloc: We commit to not boycotting any session to elect a new president

LBCI
World
13:41

US lawmakers introduce bill to combat normalization with Syria's Assad

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app