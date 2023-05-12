Sudan's rival forces agree to protect civilians but no ceasefire

World
2023-05-12 | 03:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Sudan&#39;s rival forces agree to protect civilians but no ceasefire
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Sudan's rival forces agree to protect civilians but no ceasefire

Sudan's warring factions early on Friday committed to protect civilians and the movement of humanitarian aid, but did not agree to a ceasefire and remain far apart, US officials said.

After a week of talks in the Saudi port of Jeddah, Sudan's army and rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) signed a declaration that they would work towards a short-term ceasefire in further discussions, they said.

"The two sides are quite far apart," a senior US State Department official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A text of the declaration released after the talks said the two factions "commit to prioritizing discussions to achieve a short-term ceasefire to facilitate the delivery of emergency humanitarian assistance and restoration of essential services."

A US State Department statement said the parties would focus on reaching a deal for an effective ceasefire of up to about 10 days.

Negotiators working with Saudi and US mediators will next discuss specific security measures for safeguarding relief supplies, the US official said. The State Department statement said measures "will include a US-Saudi and international-supported ceasefire monitoring mechanism."

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said in a post on Twitter that the talks and the commitment to protecting civilians were a first step, and "other steps will follow".

"The most important thing is to adhere to what was agreed upon, and the Kingdom will work until security and stability return to Sudan and its brotherly people," the Saudi minister said.

The army and RSF said in their agreement that they would schedule "subsequent expanded discussions to achieve a permanent cessation of hostilities."

The US official said it would be a long process to move from a temporary ceasefire, once agreed, to a permanent cessation of hostilities. But Washington hopes the two sides' willingness to sign Friday's declaration will build momentum.

Civilian groups are expected to participate later in the talks, the US official said. The Forces for Freedom and Change, a coalition of political parties supporting democratic rule, called the declaration "an important first step towards ending the war" and urged the forces to abide by it.

Clashes rocked Halfaya, an entry point to the capital Khartoum, on Thursday as residents heard warplanes circling over Khartoum and its adjoining cities of Bahri and Omdurman, but the fighting appeared calmer than on Wednesday.

In public neither side has shown it is ready to offer concessions to end the conflict that erupted suddenly last month, threatening to pitch Sudan into a civil war, killing hundreds of people and triggering a humanitarian crisis.

Previous ceasefire agreements have been repeatedly violated, leaving civilians to navigate a terrifying landscape of chaos and bombardment with failing power and water, little food and a collapsing health system.

The senior State Department official said the declaration signed early Friday seeks to improve the flow of humanitarian relief and begin restoration of water and electricity services.

Mediators hope it will be possible "to arrange for the withdrawal of security forces from hospitals and clinics, and to perform the respectful burial of the dead," the official said.

The World Health Organization has said more than 600 people have been killed and more than 5,000 injured in the fighting. The Health Ministry said at least 450 people were killed in the western Darfur region.

Many have fled Khartoum and Darfur, uprooting 700,000 people inside the country and sending 150,000 as refugees into neighboring states, according to UN figures.

Western countries condemned abuses by both sides at a human rights meeting in Geneva, but Sudan's envoy there said the conflict was "an internal affair".



Reuters
 

World

Sudan

Rival

Forces

Agree

Protect

Civilians

Ceasefire

Conflict

LBCI Next
Mexico cooperating with US to avoid chaos at border as Title 42 ends
From allies to foes: How uneasy relations between Sudan army, separate force exploded into violence
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-25

Sudan factions agree to 72-hour ceasefire as foreigners are evacuated

LBCI
World
2023-04-22

Sudan army agrees to help evacuate foreigners, fighting continues despite ceasefire

LBCI
World
2023-04-21

Sudan's RSF agrees to ceasefire for Eid, residents report gunfire

LBCI
World
2023-04-20

Sudan rivals attempt another truce as civilians flee unrest

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:44

Pope says only rich can afford to have children in Italy

LBCI
World
04:38

Audit finds holes in ECB's management of bank credit risk

LBCI
World
03:31

Rise of Thailand’s youth party reflects still potent protest demands

LBCI
World
03:28

UK economy grows 0.1 percent in first quarter of 2023 despite March drop

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-04

‘Not my king’: UK republicans want coronation to be the last

LBCI
World
2023-05-07

UK anti-monarchists released from custody after King Charles' coronation

LBCI
World
2023-05-08

Australia's big pension funds boost fossil fuel investments

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16

Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

US Justice Department seizes 13 domains used by Lebanese Hezbollah and its affiliates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:25

The dark side of Syria's Captagon: The billion-dollar drug trade and its routes to the Gulf

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:48

Frangieh's visit to Saudi ambassador and the Saudi position on Lebanese presidency: An overview

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:15

Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

20 organizations demand Lebanon to halt 'summary' deportation of Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:24

Cosmetic tourism: Lebanon's alluring industry for Arab tourists

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:26

National Moderation Bloc: We commit to not boycotting any session to elect a new president

LBCI
World
13:41

US lawmakers introduce bill to combat normalization with Syria's Assad

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app