News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Audit finds holes in ECB's management of bank credit risk
World
2023-05-12 | 04:38
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Audit finds holes in ECB's management of bank credit risk
European Central Bank supervisors are often too lenient with banks in how they manage credit risk, especially in the case of the worst performers, the European Court of Auditors (ECA) said on Friday in a report that highlighted a number of shortcomings.
The ECB supervises just over a hundred of tU.he euro zone's biggest banks and has long complained that lenders are not taking the risk of soured debt seriously, failing to recognize problems or set aside provisions.
But Friday's report from the European Union's external auditor suggests the problem is more systemic than a lack of compliance by banks.
The report concludes that the ECB applies its rules inconsistently, exercises leniency towards the highest-risk lenders, takes too long to make capital decisions, and does not always have adequate supervisory staff.
"The ECB did not impose proportionally higher (capital) requirements when banks faced higher risks, meaning that risks are not clearly linked to the requirement imposed," the ECA said.
"For the highest-risk banks, it consistently selected requirements at the bottom of the pre-defined ranges," the report said, adding that it saw a pattern of the ECB failing to sufficiently escalate supervisory measures when credit risk was high and sustained.
A result of this practice is that a lower-risk bank could actually have higher capital requirements than a higher-risk lender, the ECA said.
The report is the first since the ECB agreed in 2019 to share sensitive bank-specific data for auditing purposes, but its recommendations are non binding.
Responding in the annex of the report, the ECB mostly defended its practices but acknowledged some issues.
"The ECB is of the view that its current methodology for determining additional capital requirements ensures that all material risks to which an institution is exposed are appropriately covered," it said.
Non-performing loans have been on a steady decline for years and stand near an all-time-low, partly because of an aggressive ECB drive to free the bank sector from a historical burden.
Still, the report added that the methodology the ECB has used since 2021 to determine additional capital requirements did not provide assurance that lenders' various individual risks were appropriately covered.
The ECB also takes too long to issue its final capital requirement decisions, such that risks are not always managed in a timely way, the report found.
Another issue was staffing constraints.
The ECB has decided not to increase headcount from 2023 and nine out of 22 national supervisors fall short when it comes to staffing joint supervisory teams, the report said.
Reuters
World
ECB
European Central Bank
Audit
Finds
Holes
Management
Bank
Credit
Risk
Next
Pope says only rich can afford to have children in Italy
Rise of Thailand’s youth party reflects still potent protest demands
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-20
UBS CEO says bank can handle risks of Credit Suisse takeover
World
2023-03-20
UBS CEO says bank can handle risks of Credit Suisse takeover
0
World
2023-05-11
China audits littered with deficiencies, US accounting watchdog finds
World
2023-05-11
China audits littered with deficiencies, US accounting watchdog finds
0
World
2023-04-28
Powerful Swiss central bank faces reform calls in wake of Credit Suisse rescue
World
2023-04-28
Powerful Swiss central bank faces reform calls in wake of Credit Suisse rescue
0
Variety
2023-04-24
Climate change fight a 'core duty' for central banks - ECB's Villeroy
Variety
2023-04-24
Climate change fight a 'core duty' for central banks - ECB's Villeroy
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:49
France lands battery gigafactory with sweeteners, zero-carbon power
World
08:49
France lands battery gigafactory with sweeteners, zero-carbon power
0
World
07:54
Pakistan court orders Imran Khan's release on bail
World
07:54
Pakistan court orders Imran Khan's release on bail
0
World
07:45
Greek PM seeks ‘innovative’ solution to decades-old Parthenon Sculpture dispute with British Museum
World
07:45
Greek PM seeks ‘innovative’ solution to decades-old Parthenon Sculpture dispute with British Museum
0
World
07:42
UN refugee agency: 200,000 have fled Sudan
World
07:42
UN refugee agency: 200,000 have fled Sudan
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-12
Indian startups go to court to stop Google's new in-app billing system
Variety
2023-04-12
Indian startups go to court to stop Google's new in-app billing system
0
Variety
2023-04-12
Strava launches integration with Spotify to let users listen to content while tracking activities
Variety
2023-04-12
Strava launches integration with Spotify to let users listen to content while tracking activities
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-19
In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-19
In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report
0
Variety
09:18
Toyota Japan exposed data on millions of vehicles for a decade
Variety
09:18
Toyota Japan exposed data on millions of vehicles for a decade
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
Frangieh's visit to Saudi ambassador and the Saudi position on Lebanese presidency: An overview
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
Frangieh's visit to Saudi ambassador and the Saudi position on Lebanese presidency: An overview
2
Lebanon News
06:34
AFC Asian Cup 2023 groups revealed: Lebanon placed in Group 1
Lebanon News
06:34
AFC Asian Cup 2023 groups revealed: Lebanon placed in Group 1
3
Lebanon Economy
02:15
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:15
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
4
Press Highlights
04:46
Opposition leaders hold crucial discussions to resolve presidential stalemate
Press Highlights
04:46
Opposition leaders hold crucial discussions to resolve presidential stalemate
5
Lebanon News
14:26
National Moderation Bloc: We commit to not boycotting any session to elect a new president
Lebanon News
14:26
National Moderation Bloc: We commit to not boycotting any session to elect a new president
6
Press Highlights
01:30
Frangieh's meeting with Bukhari sparks debate over candidacy
Press Highlights
01:30
Frangieh's meeting with Bukhari sparks debate over candidacy
7
World
13:41
US lawmakers introduce bill to combat normalization with Syria's Assad
World
13:41
US lawmakers introduce bill to combat normalization with Syria's Assad
8
Lebanon News
14:12
Jumblatt on May 11, 2008 events: Reconciliation and dialogue more important than returning to past
Lebanon News
14:12
Jumblatt on May 11, 2008 events: Reconciliation and dialogue more important than returning to past
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store