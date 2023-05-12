China regulator says Tesla to update software of more than 1 million cars

World
2023-05-12 | 12:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
China regulator says Tesla to update software of more than 1 million cars
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
China regulator says Tesla to update software of more than 1 million cars

Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) has notified China's market regulator it will deploy software updates to more than 1 million vehicles to allow changes to braking methods and more warnings about the use of accelerator pedals, the regulator said on Friday.

The action is described as a "product recall" under Chinese regulations, the regulator added, but it was not immediately clear if drivers might need, or would be eligible, to return vehicles to Tesla for refunds.

From May 29, the U.S. automaker will issue over-the-air software updates to 1.1 million units of its Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Model Y cars, both imported and China-made, the State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement.

It said the concerned vehicles did not allow drivers to turn off regenerative braking or provide enough warnings when drivers stepped on the accelerator pedal hard, which, combined, could increase the risk of collision.

The update will restore the option of switching off regenerative braking and warn drivers when they step hard on the accelerator pedal, it added.

Regenerative braking works to save energy from the process of slowing a car, feeding the surplus to batteries to increase its driving range. Tesla had disabled the option to switch off the technique on cars produced after 2020.

Some consumers in China welcomed the technology, also known as one-pedal driving, as it enabled them to bring a vehicle to a complete halt without use of the brake pedal.

However, others complained it could confuse drivers and increase the risks of misstepping on accelerators.

Chinese police have been investigating a crash involving a Model Y car in which a motorcyclist and a high school girl died and three people were injured when the driver lost control of the vehicle last November.

At the time, Tesla said videos showed the car's brake lights were not on while it was speeding and data showed issues such as there being no action to step on the brakes throughout its journey.

Reuters 
 

World

China

Chinese

Tesla

Software

Cars

Car

LBCI Next
Legal challenges threaten Biden's border plan as Title 42 ends
US lawmakers introduce bill to combat normalization with Syria's Assad
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-13

Volkswagen's Cariad sets up China software venture with ThunderSoft

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-27

Tesla's German plant hits 4,000 cars per week ahead of schedule

LBCI
World
05:42

Norway concerned over human rights in China, PM tells visiting Chinese foreign minister

LBCI
World
03:15

Chinese foreign minister to visit Australia - South China Morning Post

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:50

Nissan operations chief Gupta to leave board, company says

LBCI
World
11:47

Output slows at Stellantis plant in Italy as workers strike over conditions

LBCI
World
09:29

Tata Motors expects JLR's cash flow to quadruple, sets dividend after 7 years

LBCI
World
08:49

France lands battery gigafactory with sweeteners, zero-carbon power

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

Nasrallah: Netanyahu's calculations are unsuccessful

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Judge Aoun accuses Lebanon and Gulf Bank of money laundering

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

AFC Asian Cup 2023 groups revealed: Lebanon placed in Group 1

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-20

Netflix series “The Recruit” displays the beauty of Beirut in a love letter

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app