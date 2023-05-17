News
Finnish embassy bank accounts frozen in Russia, foreign ministry says
2023-05-17 | 05:57
Bank accounts of Finland's embassies in Russia have been frozen, the Finnish foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
A ministry spokesperson told Reuters the bank accounts of both Finland's Moscow embassy and its Saint Petersburg consulate were not functioning but declined to comment further.
Russia's central bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Reuters
Finnish
Embassy
Bank
Accounts
Frozen
Russia
Finland
