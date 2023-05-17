Finnish embassy bank accounts frozen in Russia, foreign ministry says

World
2023-05-17 | 05:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Finnish embassy bank accounts frozen in Russia, foreign ministry says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Finnish embassy bank accounts frozen in Russia, foreign ministry says

Bank accounts of Finland's embassies in Russia have been frozen, the Finnish foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

A ministry spokesperson told Reuters the bank accounts of both Finland's Moscow embassy and its Saint Petersburg consulate were not functioning but declined to comment further.

Russia's central bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



Reuters
 

World

Finnish

Embassy

Bank

Accounts

Frozen

Russia

Finland

LBCI Next
EU seeks to simplify customs system, tighten up on e-commerce
Ukraine denies Russia destroyed Patriot missile defense system
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-28

Chinese banks seize on Russia, oil trade to internationalize yuan

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-24

Russia's Sberbank releases ChatGPT rival GigaChat

LBCI
World
2023-04-19

Moldova summons Russian envoy to expel member of embassy staff

LBCI
World
2023-04-14

Finnish embassy in Moscow receives letter containing powder - RIA

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:50

Ecuador president dissolves legislature, bringing elections forward

LBCI
World
09:45

US debt talks to continue as White House eyes deal next week

LBCI
World
09:07

UK pension funds 'concerned' over asset manager climate vote record

LBCI
World
06:14

EU seeks to simplify customs system, tighten up on e-commerce

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-15

Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-18

Broken currencies: Unveiling the downfall of Lebanon's purchasing power

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-13

Lebanese doctor achieves new medical breakthrough in Saudi Arabia

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Sami Gemayel calls for putting forward acceptable candidates for presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Saudi Ambassador and Social Affairs Minister discuss regional developments and social initiatives

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:00

General Joseph Aoun's position amidst the Quincy meeting discussions

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:08

Normalization of Crisis is No Road to Stabilization: LEM Spring 2023

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:37

The Syrian refugee crisis: Separating facts from media rumors

LBCI
Middle East
07:31

Bridging the divide: Lebanese, Syrian FMs work toward refugee solutions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:25

Syria's return and regional unity: The 32nd Arab Summit in Jeddah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app