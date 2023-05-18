Pakistan's anti-graft agency summons Imran Khan for questioning

World
2023-05-18 | 05:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Pakistan&#39;s anti-graft agency summons Imran Khan for questioning
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Pakistan's anti-graft agency summons Imran Khan for questioning

Pakistan's powerful anti-corruption agency has summoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan for questioning on Thursday into the graft charges that led to his arrest on May 9.

A spokesman for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which has in the past investigated, put on trial and jailed all those who served as prime minister since 2008, said Khan was expected at the agency's Rawalpindi headquarters, near Islamabad.
 
It was not clear if Khan, who denies the charges, would heed the summons. A spokesman for Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, was not immediately available for a comment.

Khan's May 9 arrest by paramilitary troops triggered a wave of violence that deepened political instability in the South Asian nation of 220 million. Pakistan has also been facing its worst ever economic crisis, with a long delay in securing critical IMF funding.

The Supreme Court ordered Khan's release on bail last Friday, and another court on Wednesday extended his protective bail until May 31.
 
His wife Bushra Khan, commonly known as Bushra Bibi is also on bail until May 23.

On Wednesday, Khan said that police had surrounded his house in Lahore, in Punjab province, and that he expected to be re-arrested soon, after the government warned him to hand over supporters who it blamed for attacks on the army.

Punjab's information minister Amir Mir said the government did not have any plans to arrest Khan as he had been given bail by court. "All we want him to hand over the terrorists hiding at his home," he said.

Mir said intelligence and law enforcement agencies had identified that up to 40 people accused of attacking military installations were hiding at Khan's home. He said Khan had 24 hours to surrender the suspects or face a "police operation".

Khan has said authorities could search his home but only with legal warrants from a court, and has denied sheltering anyone involved in the violence.
 

World

Pakistan

Anti-Graft

Summons

Imran Khan

Questioning

LBCI Next
Deutsche Bank to pay $75 mln to settle lawsuit by Epstein accusers
Thailand's Move Forward confident it can muster support to form government
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-17

Wife of Pakistan's Imran Khan, charged with graft, is known for spirituality

LBCI
World
2023-05-15

Pakistan court grants bail to former PM Imran Khan's wife in graft case

LBCI
World
2023-05-12

Pakistan court orders Imran Khan's release on bail

LBCI
World
2023-05-11

Top Pakistan court says Imran Khan's arrest was illegal - lawyer

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:50

Biden campaign memo: Many paths available on road to 2024 victory

LBCI
World
05:35

Russia fires 30 cruise missiles at Ukrainian targets; Ukraine says 29 were shot down

LBCI
World
05:16

Ecuador president Lasso dissolves National Assembly, triggers early elections

LBCI
World
05:14

Colombian children found alive in jungle weeks after plane crash

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
05:01

Lebanon tops the world's best-rated dips, seizing the first three places

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-21

Price of 95 octane fuel increases 14000 LBP

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:35

Lebanese Presidency present 'behind the scenes' of Arab League Summit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-06

Bukhari after meeting Jumblatt: Sustainable solutions come from within Lebanon, not from outside

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East
15:24

US affirms commitment to sanctions, won't normalize with Syria's Assad: State Department to LBCI

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:03

Saudi Arabia's changing stance: A boost for Sleiman Frangieh's candidacy

LBCI
Press Highlights
06:04

Salameh rejects Berri and Mikati's request to resign

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:35

Lebanese Presidency present 'behind the scenes' of Arab League Summit

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Salam meets Saudi counterpart, discusses opportunities to revive relationships between the two countries

LBCI
Middle East
04:01

Rushdi to LBCI: We will call for an end to Lebanon’s presidential vacuum

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Change MPs call for removal and action against Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Asiri to LBCI: Lebanon needs a qualified and unifying president

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app