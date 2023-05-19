Fifth body found in burnt out NZ hostel, man appears in court on arson charges

World
2023-05-19 | 03:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fifth body found in burnt out NZ hostel, man appears in court on arson charges
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Fifth body found in burnt out NZ hostel, man appears in court on arson charges

A 48-year-old homeless man appeared in New Zealand court on Friday on two charges of arson as police found a fifth body in the burnt out remains of a hostel in the capital Wellington.

A blaze broke out on the top floor of the Loafers Lodge in the suburb of Newtown in the early hours of Tuesday, causing major structural damage that is hampering recovery efforts.

New Zealand Fire and Emergency earlier this week confirmed the death toll was at least six, however Inspector Dion Bennett, acting Wellington police district commander, said that at this stage just five bodies had been identified and less than 10 people were unaccounted for.
 
“Until we have fully examined all parts of the building we remain reluctant to confirm the specific number of deceased,” Bennett said at press conference on Friday.

The hostel provided accommodation for people including construction workers, hospital staff, but also for those on sickness and disability benefits and some were serving sentences in the community for minor crimes.

A 48-year-old man, who has his name suppressed until at least his next court appearance, appeared in Wellington District Court briefly on Friday afternoon. He appeared agitated in the docks, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt over his head and dancing and making hand gestures to the media.
 
“Someone else done it,” he yelled before being asked by the judge to quieten down. He also said he was firing his lawyer given bail was not going to be granted.

His lawyer continue to represent him. He was remanded in jail until next month. Further charges are possible.

Bennett said police had yet to make it into parts of the building as it remain dangerous due to structural issues that work to make it safer was ongoing.

“The scene examination will continue over the weekend and we hope to recover the fifth person as quickly as we can,” Bennett said.
 

World

Fifth

Body

Found

Burnt

NZ

Hostel

New Zealand

LBCI Next
UK targets grain theft and energy sector with new Russian sanctions
EU's Michel calls for 'stable and constructive' cooperation with China
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-16

Six dead in New Zealand hostel fire

LBCI
World
2023-04-10

Fifth victim found after French Alps avalanche

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-20

LBCI car stolen, found entirely burnt out

LBCI
Variety
13:50

New dinosaur found in Spain illuminates history of meat-eating group

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:57

Thailand's Move Forward says coalition partners need not support amending royal insult law

LBCI
Middle East
05:52

Ukraine's Zelenskiy lands in Jeddah to attend Arab League

LBCI
World
05:46

Investment banking faultlines trigger European job shake-up

LBCI
World
05:35

G7 powers step up Russia sanctions in bid to slow war effort

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:00

US Ambassador to Lebanon nominee Johnson testifies before Senate Committee

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:57

Salameh stands ready for legal challenges, commits to currency stability, announces term-end departure

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:04

The Lebanese Presidential File: Balancing regional interests and internal dynamics

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-10

Twitter is now resurfacing official Russian accounts in search results

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:57

Salameh stands ready for legal challenges, commits to currency stability, announces term-end departure

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:22

Opposition parties, Kulluna Irada demand Salameh's resignation and call on Parliament to assume responsibility for the governance vacancy

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

LF calls government to appoint new Central Bank Governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

General Security confirms that it has enough passports to meet all requests

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Change MPs call for removal and action against Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Behind the lens: Uncovering the challenges faced by journalists and photographers in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:36

A controversial presence: Syrian president to join Arab League Summit in Jeddah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app