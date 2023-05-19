G7 leaders' statement: Ukraine has budget support for 2023 and early 2024

World
2023-05-19 | 05:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
G7 leaders&#39; statement: Ukraine has budget support for 2023 and early 2024
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
G7 leaders' statement: Ukraine has budget support for 2023 and early 2024

Group of Seven (G7) leaders on Friday said they had ensured that Ukraine had the budget support it needs for this year and early 2024 as they renewed their commitment to provide financial and military support in its fight against Russia.

"Today we are taking new steps to ensure that Russia's illegal aggression against the sovereign state of Ukraine fails and to support the Ukrainian people in their quest for a just peace rooted in respect for international law," they said in a statement at the G7 leaders' summit, which kicked off in the Japanese city of Hiroshima on Friday.

Leaders of the G7 - the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada - are meeting in the Japanese city as the conflict in Ukraine and widening concerns about China's growing international might are front and centre.

The G7 said members said they are "engaging" with other nations to avoid the flow of their goods and technology into Russia through third countries, an issue that has become a bigger concern for members, including Europe.

The G7 members want to crack down on any circumvention of sanctions that would give Russia a revenue boost.

Reuters
 

World

Group of Seven

G7

Ukraine

Budget

Financial

Military

Support

Russia

LBCI Next
France taking Ukraine's Zelenskiy to Arab League, G7 meeting
India says defense production exceeds $12 billion for first time
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
23:51

US, G7 to unveil new sanctions targeting Russia over Ukraine

LBCI
World
13:29

Japan, United States to continue Russia sanctions and Ukraine support, Kishida says

LBCI
World
2023-05-14

Four Russian military aircraft shot down near Ukraine, Russian daily reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-03

The role of Iran in Syria's war: Military intervention, financial support, and strategic alliance with Assad

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:57

Thailand's Move Forward says coalition partners need not support amending royal insult law

LBCI
Middle East
05:52

Ukraine's Zelenskiy lands in Jeddah to attend Arab League

LBCI
World
05:46

Investment banking faultlines trigger European job shake-up

LBCI
World
05:35

G7 powers step up Russia sanctions in bid to slow war effort

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-23

Lebanon registers high volume of imports in 2022

LBCI
Variety
03:29

From Lebanon to Texas, Hagop Kantarjian excels again for his research contribution to Leukemia

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-02-08

Syria earthquake: Lebanon sends ministerial delegation to Damascus

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:00

US Ambassador to Lebanon nominee Johnson testifies before Senate Committee

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:57

Salameh stands ready for legal challenges, commits to currency stability, announces term-end departure

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:22

Opposition parties, Kulluna Irada demand Salameh's resignation and call on Parliament to assume responsibility for the governance vacancy

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

LF calls government to appoint new Central Bank Governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

General Security confirms that it has enough passports to meet all requests

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Change MPs call for removal and action against Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Behind the lens: Uncovering the challenges faced by journalists and photographers in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:36

A controversial presence: Syrian president to join Arab League Summit in Jeddah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app