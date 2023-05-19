News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
China opposes G20 meeting in Indian-rule Kashmir and will skip it
World
2023-05-19 | 09:49
High views
Share
Share
2
min
China opposes G20 meeting in Indian-rule Kashmir and will skip it
China said on Friday that it is opposed to a G20 tourism meeting next week in the disputed Himalayan territory of Kashmir in India and will not attend.
India, which holds the chair of G20 this year, has organized a series of meetings across the country in the run-up to the summit in New Delhi in September.
"China is firmly opposed to holding any kind of G20 meetings in disputed territory, and will not attend such meetings," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.
In 2019, India split the Muslim-majority state of Jammu and Kashmir to create the two federal territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
A large chunk of Ladakh is under Chinese control.
Ties between New Delhi and Beijing have been strained since a military clash in Ladakh in 2020 in which 24 soldiers were killed.
Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, will host a meeting of the tourism working group for G20 members on May 22-24.
Kashmir is claimed in full but ruled in part by nuclear-armed neighbors India and China-ally Pakistan, which has also opposed India's decision to hold a G20 meeting in Kashmir.
India has countered the objection saying it is free to hold meetings on its own territory. It said on Friday peace and tranquility on its border is essential for normal ties with China.
Reuters
World
China
Oppose
G20
Meeting
India
Rule
Kashmir
Skip
Next
Magnitude 7.7 quake off New Caledonia triggers tsunami warning in South Pacific
More than half of the world's large lakes are drying up, study finds
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-11
Pakistan condemns India's decision to hold G20 meetings in Kashmir
World
2023-04-11
Pakistan condemns India's decision to hold G20 meetings in Kashmir
0
World
2023-05-05
China assures Russia, India of deepening 'cooperation'
World
2023-05-05
China assures Russia, India of deepening 'cooperation'
0
Variety
2023-05-03
China's AI industry barely slowed by US chip export rules
Variety
2023-05-03
China's AI industry barely slowed by US chip export rules
0
Variety
2023-04-26
China’s MG Motor launches compact hatchback EV in India for urban mobility
Variety
2023-04-26
China’s MG Motor launches compact hatchback EV in India for urban mobility
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:24
US adds 71 companies to trade blacklist as G7 widens Russia sanctions
World
10:24
US adds 71 companies to trade blacklist as G7 widens Russia sanctions
0
World
09:54
South Korea's Yoon meets Hiroshima survivors for the first time
World
09:54
South Korea's Yoon meets Hiroshima survivors for the first time
0
World
07:50
Putin ally accuses US of involvement in deadly attacks inside Russia
World
07:50
Putin ally accuses US of involvement in deadly attacks inside Russia
0
World
07:46
Villagers evacuated as wildfire ravages woodlands in western Spain
World
07:46
Villagers evacuated as wildfire ravages woodlands in western Spain
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-10
Russia marks Victory Day with new strikes on Ukraine, but pared-back parade
World
2023-05-10
Russia marks Victory Day with new strikes on Ukraine, but pared-back parade
0
Middle East
10:35
Syria's Assad wins warm welcome at Arab summit after years of isolation
Middle East
10:35
Syria's Assad wins warm welcome at Arab summit after years of isolation
0
Lebanon News
10:22
PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit
Lebanon News
10:22
PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit
0
World
23:42
Magnitude 7.7 quake off New Caledonia triggers tsunami warning in South Pacific
World
23:42
Magnitude 7.7 quake off New Caledonia triggers tsunami warning in South Pacific
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:29
Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
04:29
Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh
2
Lebanon News
06:18
Lebanon's Interior Minister calls for Riad Salameh to step down
Lebanon News
06:18
Lebanon's Interior Minister calls for Riad Salameh to step down
3
Press Highlights
01:50
Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify
Press Highlights
01:50
Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
A controversial presence: Syrian president to join Arab League Summit in Jeddah
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
A controversial presence: Syrian president to join Arab League Summit in Jeddah
5
Press Highlights
00:04
The Lebanese Presidential File: Balancing regional interests and internal dynamics
Press Highlights
00:04
The Lebanese Presidential File: Balancing regional interests and internal dynamics
6
Lebanon News
04:41
Egyptian President reaffirms ‘continued support’ for Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:41
Egyptian President reaffirms ‘continued support’ for Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
06:50
Arab League statement draft on Lebanon calls for electing a president, implementing reform
Lebanon News
06:50
Arab League statement draft on Lebanon calls for electing a president, implementing reform
8
Lebanon News
10:22
PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit
Lebanon News
10:22
PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More