G7 pledges support for Ukraine, seeks to reduce trade reliance on China

World
2023-05-19 | 14:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
G7 pledges support for Ukraine, seeks to reduce trade reliance on China
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
G7 pledges support for Ukraine, seeks to reduce trade reliance on China

Leaders of the world's richest democracies agreed on Friday to stiffen sanctions against Russia, while a draft communique to be issued after their talks in the Japanese city of Hiroshima stressed the need to reduce reliance on trade with China.

G7 leaders said they had ensured that Ukraine had the budget support it needs for this year and early 2024. "Today we are taking new steps to ensure that Russia’s illegal aggression against the sovereign state of Ukraine fails and to support the Ukrainian people in their quest for a just peace rooted in respect for international law," they said in a statement.

The United States on Friday announced sanctions on more than 300 targets, aiming to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and intensifying one of the harshest sanctions efforts ever implemented.

US President Joe Biden informed G7 leaders that Washington will support a joint effort with allies to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, CNN reported, citing a senior US administration official.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his government wanted pragmatic measures to prevent the circumvention of sanctions imposed on Russia.

Britain published plans to ban imports of Russian diamonds, copper, aluminum and nickel and announced a new wave of sanctions against Russia, targeting companies connected to the alleged theft of Ukrainian grain.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Zelenskiy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, India's foreign ministry said on Friday, their first meeting since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

G7 members are prepared to build "constructive and stable relations" with China while acting in their national interests, according to a draft version of their communique seen by Reuters on Friday.

Biden met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida after arriving in Japan and the two discussed ways to strengthen defense cooperation and counter coercive behavior by China, the White House said in a statement.

China is gravely concerned about recent signs of "negative" China-related moves at the G7 summit and urges Japan not to turn it into a "political show" against or to curb China, the country's embassy in Japan said.

The G7 must take the lead in phasing out fossil fuels, the leaders of seven countries including The Netherlands and Chile have said, attempting to build momentum for a global deal this year to gradually quit oil, coal and gas.

The G7 believes that publicly supported investment in the gas sector can be temporarily appropriate while countries are accelerating the phasing-out of their dependency on Russia, a draft communique seen by Reuters showed.

Leaders of the G7 called for a "world without nuclear weapons," urging Russia, Iran, China and North Korea to cease nuclear escalation and embrace non-proliferation, a statement released by the White House showed.



Reuters
 

World

G7

Pledge

Support

Ukraine

Reduce

Trade

Reliance

China

LBCI Next
Biden's team reports 'progress' in US debt ceiling talks
Russian forces dig in at Ukrainian nuclear plant, witnesses say
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:12

G7 leaders' statement: Ukraine has budget support for 2023 and early 2024

LBCI
World
00:20

G7 summit grapples with war in Ukraine, tensions with China

LBCI
World
2023-05-12

G7 finance heads face tricky trade-off in debating steps to counter China

LBCI
World
2023-04-05

France's Macron begins China trip with Ukraine, trade on agenda

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
14:39

German cabinet publishes draft legislation on new citizenship rules

LBCI
World
14:20

Poland urges China to pressure Russia to end war in Ukraine

LBCI
World
14:14

Air strikes hammer Khartoum as army chief drops RSF foe from Sudan council

LBCI
World
14:00

Migrant encounters down 70% since Title 42 was lifted - US official

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-20

Startup behind Stable Diffusion releases AI system for generating videos from text

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-15

Turkey's lira sinks to two-month low in post-election trade

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-20

Berlin’s Monite raises $5M Seed for its embedded B2B payments platform

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Lebanon's Interior Minister calls for Riad Salameh to step down

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:50

Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:32

The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:04

The Lebanese Presidential File: Balancing regional interests and internal dynamics

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Arab League statement draft on Lebanon calls for electing a president, implementing reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

Egyptian President reaffirms ‘continued support’ for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More