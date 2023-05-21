France's Macron: G7 is an opportunity to convince Global South over Ukraine

World
2023-05-21 | 01:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
France&#39;s Macron: G7 is an opportunity to convince Global South over Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
France's Macron: G7 is an opportunity to convince Global South over Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Japan is an opportunity to convince big emerging states such as India and Brazil regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Macron was speaking to reporters a day after calling the surprise visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy - brought to the summit in Japan on a French government plane - a "game changer".

Brazil and India, two giants of the non-aligned "Global South" of low- and middle-income countries, are attending the G7 summit. They have maintained economic and political relations with Moscow after its invasion 15 months ago, frustrating Western efforts to isolate Russia.

Macron said the summit in Hiroshima had been one of unity, notably for Ukraine, and aimed to build a framework for a peace that must be durable, not based on a ceasefire that would create a frozen conflict, and must adhere to international law.

"This war isn't just European," Macron said. "It's the opportunity to discuss, exchange and convince partners of this enlarged G7... India, Brazil, Indonesia and several other countries from the south, who have sometimes not exchanged as much with Ukraine."

He said Zelenskiy would explain the situation on the ground, while the G7 - the US, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada - would stress the fundamentals of the international order and the importance of keeping to the United Nations charter.

"This allows Zelenskiy to express himself to powers of the world who at times are exposed to just one discourse. And I say that just a few weeks before a BRICS summit," Macron said, referring to the grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

He declined to comment on events in Ukraine's smashed eastern city of Bakhmut, the focus of the fighting for months, where Russia said on Saturday it was now in control.

"I will remain prudent. This battle, which started in December, shows the difficulty with which the Russians have to advance," Macron said.



Reuters
 

World

France

Macron

G7

Opportunity

Convince

Global

South

Ukraine

LBCI Next
South Korea's Yoon praises Japan's Kishida for his efforts to mend ties
Elon Musk's SpaceX and Italy's Unipol join forces to help Italians hit by flooding
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
02:25

G7 signals long-term Ukraine support to Russia, woos 'Global South'

LBCI
World
10:39

Ukraine's Zelenskiy courts 'Global South' at G7 summit

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-19

France taking Ukraine's Zelenskiy to Arab League, G7 meeting

LBCI
World
2023-04-05

France's Macron begins China trip with Ukraine, trade on agenda

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
02:37

Ukraine's Zelenskiy appears to confirm loss of Bakhmut

LBCI
World
02:30

Biden invited Kishida, Yoon to meet in Washington -US official

LBCI
World
02:25

G7 signals long-term Ukraine support to Russia, woos 'Global South'

LBCI
World
02:17

At least 12 dead in stampede at El Salvador soccer stadium

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-29

Import goods prices to increase due to customs tariff adjustments

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-20

Lebanese artist designs illuminated paintings inspired by Ottoman-era architecture

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-26

Lebanese cinema: A beacon of hope despite the crisis

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-28

Seven Lebanese stars will grace Riyadh Season on NYE

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:24

Lebanese army arrests key al-Qaeda leader

LBCI
Middle East
14:42

Bahrain decides to resume diplomatic representation with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Naufal Daou to LBCI: The Jeddah summit moved us from the 20th century to the 21st century

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Prime Minister Mikati stresses the importance of reconnecting Lebanon with the Arab world

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:35

Prescription plight: Soaring prices, illicit trade, and unapproved medications in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:10

The Interpol saga: Governor's red notice, legal battles, and leadership dilemma

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Batarfi to LBCI: We cannot directly interfere in Lebanon, its people have to solve their problems

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:08

Mufti Derian says Arab solidarity with Lebanon stimulates the election of a president

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More