Japan, South Korea leaders pray at memorial for atomic bomb victims in Hiroshima

World
2023-05-21 | 03:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Japan, South Korea leaders pray at memorial for atomic bomb victims in Hiroshima
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Japan, South Korea leaders pray at memorial for atomic bomb victims in Hiroshima

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol prayed together Sunday at a memorial for victims of the 1945 atomic bombing in Hiroshima on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit, as the two leaders continued efforts to mend ties repeatedly hurt by disputes stemming from Japan’s wartime brutality.

Yoon is in Hiroshima with leaders from seven other guest nations and G7 countries for “outreach” sessions on Sunday, the last day of the three-day summit.

Yoon and Kishida, accompanied by their first ladies, stood in front of the memorial where they laid bouquets of white flowers and lowered their heads as they paid tribute to tens of thousands of Koreans who died in the attack 78 years ago.

Yoon is the first South Korean leader to visit the memorial, underscoring the thawing in their rocky relations.

Yoon, at the outset of his talks with Kishida later Sunday morning, praised the Japanese prime minister for his “sincere determination” to improve ties. The meeting is the third between them in two months since Yoon made an ice-breaking visit to Tokyo in March. He said he hoped to deepen cooperation not only between the two sides but also on global issues “based on our deep relationship of trust.”

The leaders’ visit to the Korean memorial was “extremely important for Japan-South Korea relations and for praying for global peace,” Kishida said at the talks.

Kishida was to escort Yoon and other guest nation leaders later Sunday to visit the atomic bomb museum dedicated to the victims and to pray at the main cenotaph at the Peace Memorial Park, a focus of the summit for Kishida as he seeks to emphasize nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.

Ties have thawed rapidly between the countries since March, when Yoon’s government announced a local fund to compensate some of the former laborers. Tokyo and Seoul, under pressure from Washington, share a sense of urgency to improve ties amid growing security threats in the region.

Kishida and Yoon are to join US President Joe Biden later Sunday for talks about further deepening security cooperation, including ways to strengthen US nuclear deterrence for its two key allies in the region.

Kishida and Yoon met in back-to-back summits in Tokyo and Seoul in recent months aimed at resolving disputes that also included the sexual abuse of “comfort women” in Tokyo’s World War II military-run brothels.

Some 20,000 ethnic Korean residents of Hiroshima are believed to have died in the first nuclear attack. The city, a wartime military hub, had a large number of Korean workers, including those forced to work in mines and factories under Japan’s colonization of the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945.

The first US atomic bombing on Aug. 6, 1945, killed 140,000 people in Hiroshima. A second atomic attack on Nagasaki in southwestern Japan three days later killed another 70,000. Japan surrendered on Aug. 15, ending its nearly half-century attempt to conquer Asia.




AP
 

World

Japan

South Korea

Leaders

Pray

Memorial

Atomic

Bomb

Victims

Hiroshima

LBCI Next
UN chief says it's time to reform Security Council and Bretton Woods
Smoke from Canada wildfires prompts air quality alerts in Colorado, Montana
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-01

US, Japan, South Korea leaders to meet at G7 Hiroshima Summit - US officials

LBCI
World
01:25

Biden will meet Zelenskiy, South Korea and Japan on Sunday

LBCI
World
01:17

South Korea's Yoon praises Japan's Kishida for his efforts to mend ties

LBCI
World
2023-05-20

Zelenskiy arrives in Japan's Hiroshima for 'talks with friends'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:02

Biden sees shift in relations with China 'shortly', says G7 wants to de-risk, not decouple

LBCI
World
06:59

Germany's Scholz urges North Korea to stop ballistic missile tests

LBCI
World
06:48

Georgia's flagship airline bans president over Russia flights criticism, TASS reports

LBCI
World
06:08

Sudan ceasefire deal raises hopes for relief in Khartoum

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
07:24

Nuggets on brink of NBA Finals with 119-108 win over Lakers in Game 3

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-19

In support of lawyer Nizar Saghieh, media professionals say only freedom of expression remains in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:53

Tourism Minister calls for responsible behavior and cultural respect on Sidon beach

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-18

Discover NEOM's futuristic realms: Unveiling the extraordinary regions of Sindalah, The Line, Trojena, and Oxagon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:24

Lebanese army arrests key al-Qaeda leader

LBCI
Middle East
14:42

Bahrain decides to resume diplomatic representation with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:35

Prescription plight: Soaring prices, illicit trade, and unapproved medications in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:10

The Interpol saga: Governor's red notice, legal battles, and leadership dilemma

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:00

Gebran Bassil and the French proposal for Central Bank Governor selection

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Bou Saab after meeting Geagea: We held a positive meeting, another one to be scheduled soon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:53

Tourism Minister calls for responsible behavior and cultural respect on Sidon beach

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:34

Al-Mawlawi: security apparatuses are conducting intelligence efforts to prevent drug industry expansion in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More