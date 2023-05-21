Canada will keep training Ukrainian soldiers, maybe pilots –Trudeau

2023-05-21 | 04:18
Canada will keep training Ukrainian soldiers, maybe pilots –Trudeau

Canada will support Ukraine for as long and as much as necessary in its conflict with Russia, including the training of Ukrainian soldiers and possibly pilots, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday.

Trudeau, who said he conveyed his backing to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during the Group of Seven (G7) leaders' summit taking place in Hiroshima, told reporters at a news conference "we're always looking to do more" when it came to support for Ukraine.

Trudeau and other leaders from the G7, which also includes the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France and Italy, this weekend sent a clear signal to Russia on their strong support for Ukraine in its conflict.

When asked about training for the Ukrainian military, Trudeau said Canada would continue to train soldiers and that could potentially be extended to training pilots.

President Joe Biden and senior US officials told G7 leaders on Friday that Washington supports joint allied training programs for Ukrainian pilots on F-16s.



Reuters
 

